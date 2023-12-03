|Yellow Cards and Why They Bug Me
Written by BlueRaider on Sunday, 3rd Dec 2023 10:42
Yellow cards really bug me for multiple reasons.
1) The variety of reasons that you can get this punishment are myriad and vary between mildly dangerous foul play and cynical shirt pulls to prevent a counter-attack to much more trivial things like being outskilled and thus slightly mistiming a genuine attempt to get the ball.
2) How much of an impact on a game does a yellow card actually have? It will give a player pause for thought before committing another cynical foul (one for the team), but really it is a marginal benefit for the opposition at best, particularly if a counter-attack has been stopped and all they get is a free-kick often quite a distance from goal.
3) Second yellow cards, these seem to be much harder to come by than a first yellow card, there is very little consistency in refereeing here, which again negates the impact of a first yellow card.
4) Suspensions. Clearly this is pertinent to us and indeed most other teams. First off all, five yellow cards in 19 games doesn't seem too bad to me given the many reasons you can get one and that feels to low to merit a suspension, but the real thing that bugs me here is that the team that 'earnt' the yellow card gets no benefit, and in fact often gets harmed.
For instance Sam Morsy was suspended against Huddersfield and I think two of the bookings leading to this were against Sheffield Wednesday and QPR - these are two of Huddersfield's direct rivals, the wrong teams are getting the benefit all too often.
What can change? Sin bins during the games rather than suspensions? Something stronger than a free-kick for a cynical foul (not necessarily a penalty, maybe a new set piece? Any ideas?
