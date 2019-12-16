Exeter Ticketing Details
Monday, 16th Dec 2019 17:53
Town have announced ticketing details for the Saturday 4th January Leasing.com Trophy third round tie at Exeter City (KO 3pm).
Tickets are priced at Â£10 for adults, Â£8 for seniors aged 65+ and students (full-time with IDs), and Â£1 for under-18s.
â€¨â€¨They go on Sale to Gold members from 10am on Tuesday 17th December, to season ticket holders from 10am on Wednesday 18th December, to Silver members from 10am on Thursday 19th December before they go on general sale from 10am on Friday 20th December.
Photo: Action Images
