Bishop Eyeing Exeter Clash for Return

Thursday, 19th Dec 2019 11:41 Midfielder Teddy Bishop is targeting making his first-team return in the Leasing.com Trophy third round tie at Exeter on Saturday 4th January. Bishop, 23, suffered a knee injury during the pre-season trip to Germany and is yet to appear this season. The Cambridge-born midfielder joined the rest of the squad for the pre-match warm-up ahead of the defeat to Bristol Rovers at the weekend and says he's closing in on getting back into action. "I’ve been training for a week and a half now. I feel really good. I’ve obviously done a lot of hard work in the gym," Bishop told the club site. "It’s been a long four-ish months. I’m nearly ready to play in my eyes. That game on the 4th - Exeter - maybe I can be involved in that. That’s my target. "It’d be a really good opportunity for me, maybe Freddie [Sears] - a few of us coming back from injury - to get a win. Hopefully we can play at Wembley this year.”

beornioblue added 11:44 - Dec 19

It'll be great to see you back Teddy I think this could be your year !!! 2

martin587 added 12:06 - Dec 19

It will be just like signing a new player.He is top class with very good vision. 3

NITFC added 13:07 - Dec 19

if we could just keep him fit, Teddy should star at this level. Very exciting prospect 3

Pilgrimblue added 13:40 - Dec 19

Fab u lous



fingers crossed 1

phil_itfc_brown added 13:40 - Dec 19

on his day he is a superb player! just injury prone.. i hope he comes back strong as he is way too good for Div 1... and could help us in the creativity department we have been lacking! I hope in a few more weeks we will have an even stronger team, with Sears coming back too and Keane still not really match fit. we have had the lul now lets start winning again COYBs!!!

4

Linkboy13 added 14:44 - Dec 19

It will be like signing a new player how many times have we said that maybe last chance saloon for Bishop. Still waiting for Huws to produce something like his best form. The club can't wait forever for these players to get fit we need to move on. 4

Suffolkboy added 15:17 - Dec 19

Patience is so so hard ,when we all know there’s real skill and talent on the sidelines ,and they are just itching to come in and make a contribution in : but patient we must be ,AND hopeful that the efforts to restore physical health and strength will be fruitful .

COYB 0

ITFCsince73 added 15:43 - Dec 19

When in full steam ahead, seeing Bish pick the ball up, and driving into the box...what a sight.

I'm not going to say to good for L1.

As I said that would be the case with Chambo, Skuse, Judge and Huws. But upto now all look very average. The only player we have who no doubt is to good for L1, is the proven Freddie Sears. 2

DifferentGravy added 15:50 - Dec 19

No doubting Teddy Bs abiity. He has genuine skill to go past a player, break the line of defence....not reliant on kick and run. But the injuries......dios mio. It is hardly his fault and i feel every sympathy. But Its all about what a player brings to the team consistently......and if hes not playing...... hes not contributing. How long do you continue to pay a player to sit in the physio room?



Fingers crossed for you Teddy, really hope the injury woes are behind you now 1

ITFCsince73 added 15:53 - Dec 19

Phil Brown. Do you expect Will Keane to start producing?

Even if he managed to get as fit as the butchers dog, hes only scored 9 goals in 100ish professional club games.

Which is an abysmal record. 2

ITFCsince73 added 15:59 - Dec 19

Not even 1 goal every 10 games.

If Will Keane plays any more minutes.

We really will be in trouble. 0

TimmyH added 16:25 - Dec 19

One of the few players who really gave it a go second half of last season...I'll welcome him back with Freddie. 2

ArnieM added 16:44 - Dec 19

Four months out with a knee injury . What did he do collateral ligaments ? -1

