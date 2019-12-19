Bishop Eyeing Exeter Clash for Return
Thursday, 19th Dec 2019 11:41
Midfielder Teddy Bishop is targeting making his first-team return in the Leasing.com Trophy third round tie at Exeter on Saturday 4th January.
Bishop, 23, suffered a knee injury during the pre-season trip to Germany and is yet to appear this season.
The Cambridge-born midfielder joined the rest of the squad for the pre-match warm-up ahead of the defeat to Bristol Rovers at the weekend and says he's closing in on getting back into action.
"I’ve been training for a week and a half now. I feel really good. I’ve obviously done a lot of hard work in the gym," Bishop told the club site.
"It’s been a long four-ish months. I’m nearly ready to play in my eyes. That game on the 4th - Exeter - maybe I can be involved in that. That’s my target.
"It’d be a really good opportunity for me, maybe Freddie [Sears] - a few of us coming back from injury - to get a win. Hopefully we can play at Wembley this year.”
