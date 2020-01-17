Lambert: No New Interest, No Movement on Bart and Millwall

Friday, 17th Jan 2020 10:32 Town boss Paul Lambert says there’s been no new interest in any of his players and no further developments regarding on-loan keeper Bartosz Bialkowski’s situation with the Blues and Millwall discussing a permanent switch. Asked whether there has been any new approaches for any of his players, Lambert said: “No, I think you asked me that the other night. Unless Marcus tells me something different. But at the minute, no.” On Wednesday Bialkowski said he would be happy to make his move to the Den a permanent one with Lambert having revealed that discussions were ongoing between the clubs last week. “Again, if Millwall offer the right money, Marcus will say yes or no,” the Blues manager said when asked about the situation. “That’s the way it goes. If it’s acceptable then Marcus will probably say ‘Yes, on you go and good luck to you’.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



beornioblue added 10:57 - Jan 17

If Millwall want him and he wants to go then Pay us and move on and pay us properly.



Thanks for the great years Bart you were great. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:30 - Jan 17

I'd hold Millwall to the 900k. Bart has had a good season and I think other clubs will be in for him in the summer so as long as they are picking up a sizeable chunk of wage I'd tell them its 900k which I think insanely cheap or I'll sell to a rival in the summer 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments