Lambert Not Giving Up on Play-Offs

Friday, 13th Mar 2020 11:59 Boss Paul Lambert was insisting that the Blues are still targeting a play-off place at his morning press conference which took place ahead of confirmation that tomorrow's game at Bristol Rovers is off due to the EFL's suspension of fixtures until April 3rd. Lambert reiterated his previous message that the Blues, who are 10th having lost their last four, seven points off the top six with eight matches to play, aren’t giving up and are taking each match as it comes. “Win as many as you can,” he said. “Every game we play we try to win, one game at a time, go and try and win it.” Asked whether he still believed the Blues could make the play-offs, he added: “I wasn’t too discouraged by the performance last Saturday. We played a good game and we had no strikers. “We had a young striker coming on who is 18 years old and learning the game, young Tyreece Simpson. “But that’s where the club is, realistically Ipswich should be having big players coming off the bench, but we aren’t at that stage now, we have to build and develop our own in certain aspects, but we’ll just go and try and win.” Some fans have suggested that the season should now be a case of preparing for next season with youngsters such as Simpson and Armando Dobra given games to give them experience, however, Lambert believes otherwise. “No, never give up,” he insisted. “I’m not built that way and it doesn’t come into my make-up that, my make-up is to win and we’ll go and do our best to try and achieve it.” Reflecting further on the Coventry game, he added: “The performance was a lot better. We had one or two little chances, Coventry had one real chance and scored. “But the performance was a lot better, which was pleasing, we just need to build on that, and we’ll try and build on that.” Earlier on in the season the Blues had an outstanding away record, however, they have won just once on their travels - at Tranmere - since beating Rochdale on November 5th, while their home record has been patchy at best throughout the campaign. “We’ve just done it the other way around,” Lambert reflected on the home-away disparity. “The home form has been no good and the away form has been really good. I’ve got my own reasons for that, a different scenario. “But we just have to get back winning, it doesn’t matter if it’s home or away, and we’re more than capable of doing it. “We don’t go into any game thinking we are going to play defensively or for a draw. You can ask anybody here, I’m not like that, we just go try and win.” Meanwhile, Lambert says ideally he'd like a settled number one having changed his keepers in recent weeks, Will Norris having come in for Tomas Holy last weekend, the on-loan Wolves man having been replaced by the Czech in early February. “You’d like a settled number one," he said. “It’s different if it’s the cup games, you can change then. “I just thought Will for that particular game was the right choice, and to be fair he never had a save, he never had one save to make. “He picks the ball out the net, but that’s been the story of the last few weeks with Tomas as well, not really had a save to make. I just felt Will’s calming influence would have helped us last week.” Play Football, Lose Weight

TractorCam added 12:02 - Mar 13

At least he has an excuse for when the season gets cancelled and we don't go up. 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 12:34 - Mar 13

If we win remaining games which is totally possible, given the 3 extra weeks off for Norwood and KVY to return , we might just have a chance. -1

Chrisd added 12:50 - Mar 13

Completely delusional! Just have a look at our recent run and our form PL, that’s a team that’s getting nowhere near the top 6! 1

patrickswell added 12:55 - Mar 13

F—k off, you busted flush. 0

Kickingblock added 12:59 - Mar 13

Best the club made the most of this opportunity for sorting themselves out, bonding and training! 0

meekreech added 13:14 - Mar 13

This is the result of wanting pretty football over results. I would rather we were spending a few more seasons in the championship mid-table playing for results rather than entertainment. Football is no longer entertainment, it is simply business and is totally dependent on results ! 0

