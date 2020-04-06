Lambert: We May Have to Accept Behind-Closed-Doors Games
Monday, 6th Apr 2020 15:03
Boss Paul Lambert concedes that the 2019/20 season may have to be completed behind closed doors, even if he is far from a fan of games being played without supporters present.
Earlier today, it was reported that there are proposals to restart the season in June with matches played behind closed doors.
“There are a few reasons this season has to finish,” Lambert told the club site.
“For us, we have a good chance to be involved in the promotion race and for football in general, there are too many questions left to answer for the season to be null and void.
“In an ideal world, we will finish the season with supporters in stadiums. The timescale is the problem, we just don’t know when we will be able to start again.
“We may have to accept that we play behind closed doors when the season resumes. I don’t like that.
“Football is for the fans and I can guarantee you that it won’t feel the same if you are winning games and lifting trophies if there are no fans there.
“Liverpool have waited 30 years to win the league. Imagine them celebrating at Anfield with no one there.
“People’s lives are more important than football though and if it means we have to go down the closed doors route, we will just have to accept it.”
The Blues, 10th in League One, seven points off the play-offs, have eight games left to play, five at home, three away.
