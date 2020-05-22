Bury Town Youngster to Join Town
Friday, 22nd May 2020 12:55
Bury Town winger Ross Crane will join the Blues on a two-year contract in July having spent time with the academy this season.
The 17-year-old made 33 appearances and scored two goals for the the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side during their 2019/20 campaign.
Crane was born in Ipswich and came through the AFC Sudbury academy before joining Bury, where ex-Blues striker and academy coach Alan Lee is on the board.
“[Academy head of coaching and development] Bryan Klug has watched Ross’s progress over the last year or so and he comes with Alan Lee’s backing as well,” Town’s general manager football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site.
“He’s raw and is learning the game but we will give him the platform to develop as a footballer.”
Meanwhile, Town have said that they hope to announce their new kits for the 2020/21 season before the end of June, the launch having been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.
It's speculated that the new home strip will give a nod to the 1981 UEFA Cup-winning kit in what will be the 40th anniversary of that famous season.
Photo: Bury Town
