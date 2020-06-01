Town YouTuber and Club Nominated For Football Content Awards

Monday, 1st Jun 2020 15:49 Town YouTuber Alex Griffin has been nominated in the Best Young Content Creator category at the Football Content Awards 2020, while the Blues themselves are in the running in the Best Football Club section. Alex, 20, has been running his channel, a mix of his opinions plus those of other fans, including those of opposition clubs, for four years. “Ever since I was young I always wanted to try something different in life and in 2016 I picked a camera up for the first time and decided to start my own YouTube channel,” he told TWTD. “I was always pretty nervous of the reaction I was going to get but my friends and family gave me support and the past couple of years my channel has took off and I’ve gained nearly 7,000 subscribers in one year with a total 1.4 million channel views. “The aim is to make my dream become a reality and make a full-time living from Youtube but that will only come from my continued hard work, dedication and motivation.” Alex, who lives in Ipswich and has been watching the Blues since he was five, says he was disappointed not to get nominated last season and that gave him additional motivation. “Last year I missed out on this great awards event and was gutted but I kept my head up and put in 10 times the amount of work and this year I’m delighted to have reached the final,” he added. “So if you could vote for me it would genuinely mean the world.” Town are one of 10 sides nominated in the EFL section of the Best Football Club category for “the football club producing the best content across all available platforms on web, video and social”. You can place your votes for both Alex and the club here. The Football Content Awards started life as the Football Blogging Awards in 2012 before being renamed this year. TWTD was a finalist in the Best Forum category in 2014. According to their website, the awards recognise the top websites, blogs, vlogs and more with voting conducted by fans and judges: “The Football Content Awards are the awards ceremony celebrating the best in online football media. We recognise and reward all content creators and online media companies in football. “From the independent creators to the media organisations, small and large, we congratulate the best in class for the football content we see day to day online. 🔵⚪️ We are pleased to be named on the shortlist for the 'Best Football Club - Football League' category of this year's Football Content Awards.



If you like what we do, then you can vote for us by following the link below.



👇 #itfc https://t.co/y8izTfhiDI— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 1, 2020 “Keeping in tune with our aims since inception, we honour the individual bloggers and vloggers who devote their spare time to their channels and fans, along with the lucky creators who have grown from humble beginnings to establish their brands as a recognised outlet in the UK and beyond. “We also recognise the best football clubs, footballers and major multinational media organisations and brands that lead the industry for the stellar content they provide to fans daily.” This year's awards ceremony was initially set for May 21st at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. A new date of November 19th has been pencilled in but not yet confirmed.

Photos: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments