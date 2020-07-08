Club Patron Hope-Cobbold Dies
Wednesday, 8th Jul 2020 21:04
Town have announced that club patron and former board member Philip Hope-Cobbold died this afternoon.
Born in 1943, Hope-Cobbold was the nephew of former chairmen John - who took him to his first Town match in 1950 - and Patrick Cobbold, as well as a grandson of Ivan Cobbold, who put up the money required to turn the club professional in 1936.
He was invited to join the Blues board in 1995 after Patrick’s death and remained a director until the 2007 Marcus Evans takeover when he became the club's patron as well as a member of the PLC board.
After attending the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, Hope-Cobbold served with the 13th/18th Royal Hussars, now the Light Dragoons, for 30 years in Germany, Malaysia, Northern Ireland, Canada and Oman and rising to the rank of Major before retiring in 1992.
He inherited Glemham Hall, the place of his birth, from his uncle Patrick where he and wife Raewyn hosted the club’s annual pre-season barbecue for some years.
The high sheriff for the county of Suffolk for 2005, Hope-Cobbold remained a familiar face around Portman Road last season.
Photos: TWTD/ITFC
