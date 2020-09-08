Town XI in Action at Lowestoft

Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 10:28

A Blues XI is in friendly action against Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow this evening with a limited number of fans permitted to attend (KO 7.30pm).

It’s likely to be an U23s side similar to the one which beat Felixstowe & Walton 3-0 last Tuesday and Braintree 5-3 on Saturday which takes on the Trawlerboys.

Lowestoft say the restricted capacity for the game will be 600 with additional Covid-19 measures in place including temperature checks. Prices are £5 for adults and £1 for under-16s.

Gates, bar and food outlets will open at 6pm and supporters are urged to arrive early to avoid long queues. Supporters will be asked to face masks whilst queuing for food and drink.

Last year a Town U23s side beat the Trawlerboys 2-1 in a friendly with trialist Harrison Myring and Aaron Drinan, who was skippering, netting the Blues’ goals.





Photo: Matchday Images