Lambert: I Don't Know if Downes Wanted to Play Today
Sunday, 13th Sep 2020 15:32
Blues manager Paul Lambert says the situation with midfielder Flynn Downes is “the same as it was” and that he doesn't know whether the 21-year-old, who was again left out of the 18, wanted to play in today's match against Wigan.
Downes, who joined the subs for the warm-down after the game, was recently the subject of transfer interest from Crystal Palace - they made rejected bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million - and subsequently handed in a transfer request.
The former England U20 international was given a few days off last weekend to clear his head but wasn’t involved in either the EFL Trophy tie against Arsenal’s U21s on Tuesday or today’s 2-0 victory over the Latics.
“It’s the same as it was, the guys have done great,” Lambert said when quizzed about Downes’s absence. "What happened last year is finished, you have to perform this year.
"The kid’s brain was fried by the Palace thing and that ain’t ever going to happen until Marcus Evans says there’s a really good bid there. I would drive Flynn myself because the guy’s done great for me, he’s done absolutely brilliant.
"The kid’s head is all over the place, he’s training. The guys at the minute are playing fabulously well. I don’t know what will happen with Flynn, whether he goes or whether he stays, I really don’t know.
“As I said before, I think he’s been badly advised on a lot of things, it’s not his fault. My job is his welfare, which was why I let him away for a few days. He’s training but that’s where it is.”
Did he want to play in the game today? How did he take your decision not to include him in the 18? “I don’t know, I don’t know if he wanted to play. I don’t know, to be honest with you.”
Is Lambert’s gut feeling that Downes will play for the club again or is his departure now inevitable? “It’s only inevitable when the buying club and the selling club agree. As I said, the guy’s done great for me but unless Marcus Evans says yes or no, you can’t do anything. I don’t know.”
