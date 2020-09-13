Lambert: I Don't Know if Downes Wanted to Play Today

Sunday, 13th Sep 2020 15:32 Blues manager Paul Lambert says the situation with midfielder Flynn Downes is “the same as it was” and that he doesn't know whether the 21-year-old, who was again left out of the 18, wanted to play in today's match against Wigan. Downes, who joined the subs for the warm-down after the game, was recently the subject of transfer interest from Crystal Palace - they made rejected bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million - and subsequently handed in a transfer request. The former England U20 international was given a few days off last weekend to clear his head but wasn’t involved in either the EFL Trophy tie against Arsenal’s U21s on Tuesday or today’s 2-0 victory over the Latics. “It’s the same as it was, the guys have done great,” Lambert said when quizzed about Downes’s absence. "What happened last year is finished, you have to perform this year. "The kid’s brain was fried by the Palace thing and that ain’t ever going to happen until Marcus Evans says there’s a really good bid there. I would drive Flynn myself because the guy’s done great for me, he’s done absolutely brilliant. "The kid’s head is all over the place, he’s training. The guys at the minute are playing fabulously well. I don’t know what will happen with Flynn, whether he goes or whether he stays, I really don’t know. “As I said before, I think he’s been badly advised on a lot of things, it’s not his fault. My job is his welfare, which was why I let him away for a few days. He’s training but that’s where it is.” Did he want to play in the game today? How did he take your decision not to include him in the 18? “I don’t know, I don’t know if he wanted to play. I don’t know, to be honest with you.” Is Lambert’s gut feeling that Downes will play for the club again or is his departure now inevitable? “It’s only inevitable when the buying club and the selling club agree. As I said, the guy’s done great for me but unless Marcus Evans says yes or no, you can’t do anything. I don’t know.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Pippin1970 added 15:39 - Sep 13

Obviously being sold unfortunately 0

JaySwitch added 15:42 - Sep 13

Doesn't matter now, daft thing to say does Flynn no good whatsoever..



Also, TWTD please I beg u stop breaking down single interviews into multiple stories!!



Lambert: -



Lambert: -



Lambert: -



Just let us read the whole thing please. 2

Suffolkboy added 15:47 - Sep 13

Hopelessly adrift then , Mr Lambert : you’re his manager at our Club; we have every right to expect you to not only be able and willing to get all the players to perform ,but also to be totally au fait with absolutely everything to do with each and every detail .

You are , after all , unless I’m completely in the dark , one of the Top Three individuals running ITFC , and the Senior amongst the Management of the playing squad !

Too much flim flam which is not palatable , and speaks of you either being excluded from the inner cabal , or not able to find the words to even appear transparent .

Now this may be an erroneous conclusion ,and it may boil down to misrepresentation by the media : but it’s not the firm and confident public image to portray !

Report — could do better , must try harder -Marks out of ten ? about 5 to 6.

COYB 1

Dolphinblue added 15:51 - Sep 13

Fantastic manager Lambert #wheresthenegcrew...........Silence -3

leftie1972 added 15:54 - Sep 13

Perhaps he needs to ask Flynn whether he wants to play or not? PL’s job is to manage the football team and get positive displays and results from those within that team. As has been said recently, it’s your shirt to lose! 1

ChrisR added 15:56 - Sep 13

Well if he does not want to play , then perhaps the club may not want to pay him . Hasn’t played for 6 months while being paid , so a game or two would not be too much to ask . Either way he won’t be missed ! 0

prebbs007 added 16:06 - Sep 13

Surely as the manager of the team it’s your job to know a) who’s available and b) pick the best team. So unless Evans tells you not to select him becoz we’re selling him then you pick him. You are making yourself look even more of a muppet than normal if you don’t even know who to pick from.

0

ipswichdave added 16:21 - Sep 13

Lambert Out that was rubbish, could see better organisation on Dumbarton Rec, the ko.summed it up. -3

ipswichdave added 16:23 - Sep 13

Lambert is a dock and clueless -3

Jack27 added 16:25 - Sep 13

It’s easy to say Lambert’s clueless because he says he doesn’t know...but do you really think he’s going to tell everyone exactly what’s happening? Of course not. 2

Dolphinblue added 16:28 - Sep 13

Lambert defo not clueless...its clear that Downes has gone into a massive sulk 0

Dolphinblue added 16:29 - Sep 13

#thenegcrew....their the clueless ones....joke supporters -1

MonkeyAlan added 16:33 - Sep 13

Downes isnt a child he needs to grow up. Play for the club, then he will get his move. Dont play and he can rot in the reserves as far as lm concerned. 0

blueboy1981 added 16:36 - Sep 13

.... Dolphinblue - what a pl####r you are ? 0

SpiritOfJohn added 16:38 - Sep 13

I like the energy Downes gives to the team when he is on song, but there is no reason why he should stroll back into the side, especially if the midfield are playing well. His agent may have led him into a cul-de-sac, if Palace don't come back with a better offer he could be left in limbo. 0

Page:

1

