Nine Changes as Blues Host Pompey in FA Cup
Saturday, 7th Nov 2020 14:12
Town boss Paul Lambert has made nine changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup first round tie against Portsmouth with centre-halves Toto Nsiala, who skippers, and Mark McGuinness the only players to survive from the team which lost 2-1 at Sunderland on Tuesday.
David Cornell is in goal with Janoi Donacien at right-back and Myles Kenlock on the left of the defence.
In midfield, Jon Nolan is back after his suspension and joins Emyr Huws and Brett McGavin, who will be in Andre Dozzell’s usual playmaking role.
Up front, Oli Hawkins, facing his old club, plays down the middle, with Freddie Sears on the left and Keanan Bennetts making his full senior debut on the right.
Striker James Norwood is back on what’s a very strong bench after his hamstring injury.
First-team coach Matt Gill is with the squad on the pitch for the warm-up having been away from the club for much of the last fortnight having tested positive for Covid-19.
Portsmouth name the same team which beat Lincoln 3-1 at Sincil Bank on Tuesday evening with ex-Blues frontman Ellis Harrison among the subs.
Town: Cornell, Donacien, Nsiala (c), McGuinness, Kenlock, McGavin, Huws, Nolan, Bennetts, Sears, Hawkins. Subs: Holy, Wilson, Judge, Lankester, Edwards, Jackson, Norwood.
Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Johnson, Nicolaisen, Raggett, Pring, Williams, Naylor (c), Cannon, Curtis, Harness, Marquis. Subs: Bass, Downing, Mnoga, Morris, Close, Hiwula, Harrison. Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne and Wear).
Photo: Matchday Images
