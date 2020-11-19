Blues Among Clubs Linked With Van La Parra Prior to Spanish Move

Thursday, 19th Nov 2020 17:09

Town are reported to have been among a number of English clubs to have shown interest in Dutch winger Rajiv van La Parra, who joined Spanish side UD Logroñés earlier in the week.

According to Voetbal International, Van La Parra, 29, was keen to return to England, where he has previously played for Wolves, Brighton (loan), Huddersfield and Middlesbrough (loan), having left Red Star Belgrade after a year in Serbia.

Prior to joining Logroñés, who play in the second tier in Spain, on a one-year deal it’s reported QPR, Reading and Swansea made concrete offers for the former Dutch U21 international and the Blues also showed interest.

If Town were keen on Van La Parra as claimed, it was presumably prior to the addition of Keanan Bennetts on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach at the start of October.





Photo: Action Images

The_Flashing_Smile added 17:43 - Nov 19

Slow news day, Phil? 1