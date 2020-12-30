Grimsby Confirm Hurst Appointment
Wednesday, 30th Dec 2020 19:39
Grimsby Town have confirmed the appointment of former Blues boss Paul Hurst as their new manager.
Hurst, 46, has signed a deal until June 2023 at Blundell Park and is joined by his Town assistant Chris Doig. Hurst, who watched last night’s 0-0 home draw with Oldham, was previously in charge at Grimsby between March 2011 and October 2016.
“It's a bit surreal to be back!” Hurst told the Mariners’ official site. “It brings back a lot of nice memories too. It's great to see a lot of familiar faces here still and I have enjoyed it.
“Not much has changed, many of the faces are still the same but that can be a positive. In terms of getting to know people that's easily done, I already know the people here so that'll be an easy transition.
“No one wants to see the club where it is [22nd in League Two]. There is no doubt that it is a perilous position.
“There is no point in hiding away from that fact and after being a big part in helping the club get back into the League, I can hopefully play a big part in making sure that we are still there come the end of the season.”
Hurst was in charge of the Blues for just 149 days between May and October 2019. His most recent job prior to today's appointment was at Scunthorpe between May 2019 and January 2020.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 273 bloggers
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]