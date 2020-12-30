Grimsby Confirm Hurst Appointment

Wednesday, 30th Dec 2020 19:39 Grimsby Town have confirmed the appointment of former Blues boss Paul Hurst as their new manager. Hurst, 46, has signed a deal until June 2023 at Blundell Park and is joined by his Town assistant Chris Doig. Hurst, who watched last night’s 0-0 home draw with Oldham, was previously in charge at Grimsby between March 2011 and October 2016. “It's a bit surreal to be back!” Hurst told the Mariners’ official site. “It brings back a lot of nice memories too. It's great to see a lot of familiar faces here still and I have enjoyed it. “Not much has changed, many of the faces are still the same but that can be a positive. In terms of getting to know people that's easily done, I already know the people here so that'll be an easy transition. “No one wants to see the club where it is [22nd in League Two]. There is no doubt that it is a perilous position. “There is no point in hiding away from that fact and after being a big part in helping the club get back into the League, I can hopefully play a big part in making sure that we are still there come the end of the season.” Hurst was in charge of the Blues for just 149 days between May and October 2019. His most recent job prior to today's appointment was at Scunthorpe between May 2019 and January 2020.

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 19:47 - Dec 30

Best of luck all round ! 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:50 - Dec 30

Just in time for the January transfer window. Should allow him to move some of their players on and pay well over the odds for a few lower league replacements. Good luck Grimsby! 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 20:17 - Dec 30

Q the debate about who is/was a worse manager for us. Lambo vs Hursto with a complimentary aside from Bluearmy about how Evans is clueless in his managerial appointments. Oh and Dolphinblue on hiw grateful we must be to Evans and Lambo 0

herfie added 20:34 - Dec 30

Hurst and Doig.....a lethal combination! Does 2nd time around ever really work? Comparisons/expectations from first stint’s comparative success will inevitably rule. 0

heathen66 added 20:37 - Dec 30

Good Luck Paul, I hope it goes well for you.

Unfortunate here at ITFC (yes you and Doig especially had you faults) but was not given any chance to implement the changes we all desired...and still do !!!

Certainly not assisted by the Senior players who were still sulking at Mick leaving and did not want any part of the change that Hurst attempted as they liked it all as it was...just doing what they have always done !!!

In fairness Lambert has done no better, maybe even worse.

I hope he does well...simple !!! 0

