Kenlock: I Want to Play as Much as I Can

Thursday, 25th Feb 2021 13:45 Left-back Myles Kenlock says he’s enjoying his football having broken into the team and held on to his place in recent weeks. Kenlock has been in and out of the side since making his senior debut back at the start of the 2015/16 campaign. In the 24-year-old’s last four games the Blues haven’t conceded, while Kenlock’s pass set up James Norwood’s winning goal at Hull City on Tuesday, while he also assisted Alan Judge’s strike against Blackpool earlier in the month. "I'm really happy to be getting some game time right now and I'm determined to keep working hard for the team," Kenlock told Saturday’s matchday programme. "I need to keep working hard so I can continue improving and help the side get where we want to be. "It's nice to be helping out going forward as well. My main responsibility is to be defensively solid, but it's good to get up the pitch when you can. "I got an assist against Blackpool earlier this month and managed to get one on Tuesday. "Nors has been complaining that I can get him in on goal more often so I went for the long ball and it paid off. The weight was just about right and Nors took the chance well. "I just want to play as much as I can and help the team. I'm enjoying my football and I'd like to maintain my place in the team for the remainder of the season, but I know the other lads will be working hard.” Overall, academy product Kenlock has made 83 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues without scoring.

slade1 added 13:56 - Feb 25

I am really pleased for the lad 2

ringwoodblue added 14:17 - Feb 25

Myles is our most improved player this season imho. If he can maintain his fitness and performances, there’s no reason why he couldn’t make the LB position his own 0

