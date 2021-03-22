Cotter Leaves Town
Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 17:59
Right-back Barry Cotter has left the club having been told he would not be offered a new contract at the end of the season.
The 22-year-old is one of 26 players whose terms are up in the summer. The Blues were understood to have an option to extend his deal for a further year but have told the former Irish U19 international that no new offer will be on the table and the two parties have agreed to part ways now.
“We have agreed for Barry to leave the club now and we wish him all the best for the future,” general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site.
Ennis-born Cotter joined the Blues from Limerick in January 2018 and made his debut in Mick McCarthy’s final game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Barnsley in April of the same year.
He came on as a late sub in the 4-0 win at Reading in the final away game of that season but didn’t feature at all during 2018/19.
Cotter, who had two spells on loan at Chelmsford while with the Blues, scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough on his 21st birthday in November 2019, with his final Town appearance later that month in the 2-1 home FA Cup defeat to Coventry.
Photo: Matchday Images
