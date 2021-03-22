Cotter Leaves Town

Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 17:59

Right-back Barry Cotter has left the club having been told he would not be offered a new contract at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is one of 26 players whose terms are up in the summer. The Blues were understood to have an option to extend his deal for a further year but have told the former Irish U19 international that no new offer will be on the table and the two parties have agreed to part ways now.

“We have agreed for Barry to leave the club now and we wish him all the best for the future,” general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site.

Ennis-born Cotter joined the Blues from Limerick in January 2018 and made his debut in Mick McCarthy’s final game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Barnsley in April of the same year.

He came on as a late sub in the 4-0 win at Reading in the final away game of that season but didn’t feature at all during 2018/19.

Cotter, who had two spells on loan at Chelmsford while with the Blues, scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough on his 21st birthday in November 2019, with his final Town appearance later that month in the 2-1 home FA Cup defeat to Coventry.

Thanks @IpswichTown! Great club and quality people inside there, quick thanks to the academy for everything done for me on and off the pitch I’ll always be grateful for the relationships, guidance and the advice! Hope to see ye back where yis belong, All the best 💙 #ITFC https://t.co/XXEE9X2RAz — Barry Cotter (@BarryC10) March 22, 2021





Photo: Matchday Images

RobITFC added 18:02 - Mar 22

No surprise, Cook has already highlighted he needs players with the correct attitude, more to follow. 2

CraigEdwards added 18:02 - Mar 22

What a shame had high hopes for this lad . He had so much talent but will still be wearing the blue next season at Cardiff. 0

boroughblue added 18:02 - Mar 22

was the away game at Reading not 4-0?



In any case, all the best Barry, shame your career never really got going here. Showed promise at times, sure theres a player in there somewhere 1

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 18:02 - Mar 22

Good debut but has faded away from the first team ever since. Best of luck for the future. 1

JackSted added 18:03 - Mar 22

Sad it’s not worked out for him here. But the quicker we get the deadwood out of our club the better 1

RobsonWark added 18:06 - Mar 22

1 down 25 to go!! 2

PhilTWTD added 18:09 - Mar 22

boroughblue



Yes, 4-0, my error. 0

raycrawfordswig added 18:18 - Mar 22

22 should be on the verge of the first team .Not good enough. 1

therein61 added 18:21 - Mar 22

Good luck for the future young man wherever you go next get your head down listen and learn and progress there is a good player within you if you knuckle down. 2

positivity added 18:22 - Mar 22

a shame after that debut, but no surprise.



good luck to him 1

multiplescoregasms added 18:22 - Mar 22

Think he is going to be one of many over the coming months. Good luck with the rest of your career Barry 👍 1

Ipswichbusiness added 18:32 - Mar 22

He’ll be feeling pretty rotten now, but he is young enough to still have a career somewhere if he wants it.



Good luck Barry. 0

TrueBlueSince72 added 18:33 - Mar 22

There is a player in there, but too frustrating for a number of managers to stick with him any longer.

Saw him in a 23s match where for the first 30 mins everything he did went horribly wrong and his head was clearly not in it at all. Then he switched on and scored a wonder goal running from his own half, past most of their team before a fantastic finish. Seemed to sum up his ITFC career in half an hour.

Good luck with the next phase in your career BC (and thanks for the vox pop on KoA - always makes me smile) 1