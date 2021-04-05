Rochdale 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time
Monday, 5th Apr 2021 15:58
Town’s game at Rochdale remains 0-0 at half-time.
Troy Parrott replaced James Norwood in an otherwise unchanged Town side, the former Tranmere man having suffered a thigh injury during Good Friday’s 2-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers.
The Blues continued in the 3-5-2 system they switched to against the Pirates, while striker Oli Hawkins and left-back Myles Kenlock returned to the bench with Freddie Sears dropping out of the 18.
Rochdale made two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Portsmouth on Monday with centre-half Haydon Roberts replacing Paul McShane and Jay Lynch in goal for Irish international Gavin Bazanu.
There was a late of change of referee with Robert Lewis taking charge instead of Christopher Sarginson who was scheduled to take control.
After the players and officials had taken a knee in support of Black Lives Matters, again with the exception of Toto Nsiala and also Rochdale’s Roberts, the home side saw most of the ball in the early stages as the teams sought to get used to the strong wind but without seriously threatening.
But Town, wearing their light blue away kit, began to get on top and in the ninth minute Alan Judge hit the first shot of the game well over the bar.
In the 15th minute, following a throw on the right, Gwion Edwards crossed from the right towards the far post but too far in front of Stephen Ward, who had broken forward into the area in response to instructions from manager Paul Cook from the dugout.
On 20 Woolfenden worked himself space for a shot from an Andre Dozzell corner on the right but his effort was blocked.
The Blues were looking to get the ball forward quickly for Kayden Jackson to chase, while at the other end the Town backline had prevented the home side from threatening.
In the 31st minute Jackson charged down a clearance from Dale keeper Lynch and spent a minute or so on the ground winded before carrying on.
Town began to pass the ball around more slickly and in the 34th minute Parrott exchanged passes with Jackson as he broke into the area but the on-loan Tottenham man was crowded out as he looked to get in a shot.
Three minutes later, after a Blues free-kick on the right had been half-cleared, Nsiala laid the ball to Judge 25 yards out and the Irishman struck a shot which few not too far wide of Lynch’s right post.
As half-time approached, Town moved Edwards to the left of what looked a return to Cook’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system.
In injury time, home skipper Eoghan O’Connell played an under-hit backpass from distance into the wind which Jackson seized upon, however, Roberts got across to play to Lynch.
Once again chances had been rare at both ends with neither side managing a shot on target in the 45 minutes. Judge’s shot beyond the post the nearest either team had got to a goal in a not hugely entertaining wind-affected half.
Jackson’s pace in behind had threatened to cause Rochdale problems on a number of occasions but without resulting in any actual chances, while Parrott’s clever feet had almost worked the Irish striker a chance.
At the other end, the Blues had been comfortable with Dale never looking like creating an opening with set pieces having presented their main threat.
Rochdale: Lynch, Osho, O'Connell (c), Beesley, Keohane, Rathbone, Roberts, Done, Grant, Shaughnessy, Baah. Subs: Bazunu, McNulty, McShane, Dooley, Morley, Newby, Vale.
Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Ward, Parrott, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dobra, Harrop, Drinan, Hawkins. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).
