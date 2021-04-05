Rochdale 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Monday, 5th Apr 2021 15:58 Town’s game at Rochdale remains 0-0 at half-time. Troy Parrott replaced James Norwood in an otherwise unchanged Town side, the former Tranmere man having suffered a thigh injury during Good Friday’s 2-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers. The Blues continued in the 3-5-2 system they switched to against the Pirates, while striker Oli Hawkins and left-back Myles Kenlock returned to the bench with Freddie Sears dropping out of the 18. Rochdale made two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Portsmouth on Monday with centre-half Haydon Roberts replacing Paul McShane and Jay Lynch in goal for Irish international Gavin Bazanu. There was a late of change of referee with Robert Lewis taking charge instead of Christopher Sarginson who was scheduled to take control. After the players and officials had taken a knee in support of Black Lives Matters, again with the exception of Toto Nsiala and also Rochdale’s Roberts, the home side saw most of the ball in the early stages as the teams sought to get used to the strong wind but without seriously threatening. But Town, wearing their light blue away kit, began to get on top and in the ninth minute Alan Judge hit the first shot of the game well over the bar. In the 15th minute, following a throw on the right, Gwion Edwards crossed from the right towards the far post but too far in front of Stephen Ward, who had broken forward into the area in response to instructions from manager Paul Cook from the dugout. On 20 Woolfenden worked himself space for a shot from an Andre Dozzell corner on the right but his effort was blocked. The Blues were looking to get the ball forward quickly for Kayden Jackson to chase, while at the other end the Town backline had prevented the home side from threatening. In the 31st minute Jackson charged down a clearance from Dale keeper Lynch and spent a minute or so on the ground winded before carrying on. Town began to pass the ball around more slickly and in the 34th minute Parrott exchanged passes with Jackson as he broke into the area but the on-loan Tottenham man was crowded out as he looked to get in a shot. Three minutes later, after a Blues free-kick on the right had been half-cleared, Nsiala laid the ball to Judge 25 yards out and the Irishman struck a shot which few not too far wide of Lynch’s right post. As half-time approached, Town moved Edwards to the left of what looked a return to Cook’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system. In injury time, home skipper Eoghan O’Connell played an under-hit backpass from distance into the wind which Jackson seized upon, however, Roberts got across to play to Lynch. Once again chances had been rare at both ends with neither side managing a shot on target in the 45 minutes. Judge’s shot beyond the post the nearest either team had got to a goal in a not hugely entertaining wind-affected half. Jackson’s pace in behind had threatened to cause Rochdale problems on a number of occasions but without resulting in any actual chances, while Parrott’s clever feet had almost worked the Irish striker a chance. At the other end, the Blues had been comfortable with Dale never looking like creating an opening with set pieces having presented their main threat. Rochdale: Lynch, Osho, O'Connell (c), Beesley, Keohane, Rathbone, Roberts, Done, Grant, Shaughnessy, Baah. Subs: Bazunu, McNulty, McShane, Dooley, Morley, Newby, Vale. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Ward, Parrott, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dobra, Harrop, Drinan, Hawkins. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 15:59 - Apr 5

Utterly dreadful half of football, no quality, no composure and other than the shot from Judge nothing of note! 7

martin587 added 16:04 - Apr 5

Hard to watch in fact it’s terrible.Massive improvement require in second half 4

StringerBell added 16:04 - Apr 5

Predictable and insipid. We really are a very poor football team. 6

timmy2guns added 16:04 - Apr 5

Very dull 2

Karlosfandangal added 16:06 - Apr 5

Best thing is Jackson off the ball running. Otherwise £10 wasted so far, not bothered if Cook let’s all of them go at the end of the season as they are nowhere near good enough for the Championship 3

SickParrot added 16:10 - Apr 5

What a surprise! 0

barrystedmunds added 16:10 - Apr 5

Bottom of league One, but which team? Absolutely dreadful. 😞😞😞 3

SickParrot added 16:17 - Apr 5

My prediction is 1- 0 Rochdale! 1

RobITFC added 16:20 - Apr 5

How can we be so poor, what has happened to this club, embarrassing!! 1

skankerman added 16:21 - Apr 5

Shocking quality 1

Kirbmeister added 16:29 - Apr 5

How are we going to improve 2nd half? This is the team and this is how we play. It’ll end 0-0 or 0-1. 0

TimmyH added 16:34 - Apr 5

Subs made and once again Dozzell not subbed! has he ever been? would make a great change if the subs could make an influence for once! 0

Blue_Meanie added 16:34 - Apr 5

70 minutes gone and still not one shot on target, against a team who will be playing 4th division football next season.

Awful awful

Couldn’t care less if all 11 plus the subs are all binned for next season 1

Fansince72 added 16:38 - Apr 5

We're so predictable ....... as expected, it's nil - nil against the rock bottom team ...... a team that has actually scored more goals than us this season !

We are heading in one direction only 2

dangerous30 added 17:01 - Apr 5

Shocking football why would you want to give these players new contracts they rob the Club every week by claiming to be footballers. Good clear out is very much needed and if any players don’t find a new club well it’s there own fault. 0

richardpaul added 17:01 - Apr 5

Last 5 results

Ipswich DWDLL Rochdale DLDWL Seems like the right result Two mediocre teams one resigned to going down and the other completely clueless about making any progress If by some fluke we made the play offs complete humiliation follows with the current squad of no hopers 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments