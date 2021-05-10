Town Confirm Chambers and Skuse Exits

Monday, 10th May 2021 14:28 Town have confirmed that skipper Luke Chambers and midfielder Cole Skuse are leaving the club this summer. Chambers, 35, joined the Blues on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2012 during Paul Jewell’s time as boss. The centre-half or right-back went on to make 395 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, netting 19 times, all but a handful while wearing the captain’s armband. Skuse, also 35, joined Town from Bristol City the following summer, also on a free transfer, and made 268 starts and 10 appearances from the bench. The pair were key members of the side which reached the Championship play-offs in 2014/15. “Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club,” boss Paul Cook told the club site. “Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves “They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through. “We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.” The pair have both been linked with a summer move to Colchester United, along with Freddie Sears, although they may well have plenty of options in Leagues One and Two.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



miltonsnephew added 14:29 - May 10

Good luck in the future, served this club well! 6

MidlandsBlue92 added 14:30 - May 10

Luke Chambers - an Ipswich Town legend. Top 10 record appearances for the club. Shame we never got to see one more North Stand fist pump. Best of luck for the future, Skip! 1

itsonlyme added 14:30 - May 10

Good luck to the pair of you! Will do a good job in league 2 ! 4

OriginalMarkyP added 14:30 - May 10

Thanks to two great stalwarts of ITFC. Very few players get to play so many games for 1 club. All the best fellas! 6

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:31 - May 10

Both have been here longer than they should however both have been great servants to the club and chambers 9 years shows his commitment to the club he clearly loves. Time to move on but with best wishes. Onwards and upwards. 1

Swailsey added 14:33 - May 10







Hey all,



A thread to thank Luke, Cole and Freddie for their services to town over the last few years. Phil has kindly said he will bring this to their attention.



All 3 were key parts of our play-off season, have given the best part of their careers to Ipswich and certainly could never be accused of giving less than 100%.



It would be nice if we could keep the comments positive - the old saying of if you have nothing nice to say... would be appropriate here - it is the very least they deserve.



--------------------------------------------



My message:



Thanks to all 3 of you for your efforts over the last few years. You were a massive part of my favorite season in 20 years and have all given me some insanely good memories.



At a time where I felt disillusioned with the club after the Keane/Jewell journeyman years, your passion, commitment and honesty made me actually enjoy going to PR again.



You helped create great memories which were shared with friends (some of who are no longer with us), my Dad and strangers alike.



Some highlights:



Chambers:



1) Last minute winner vs QPR

2) The Noel Hunt interview

3) Making me feel proud of my team again and carrying the club so well

4) Actually being a bl**dy good CB, as well as playing well at RB, which is often forgotten

5) Being an excellent Assistant Manager on Football Manager



Skuse:



1) THAT goal against Cardiff

2) THAT GOAL AGAINST CARDIFF

3) All of the last-ditch-tracking-back-tackles when other players were out of position

4) A standout debut performance

5) Being an excellent scout on Football Manager



Sears:



1) The perseverance for creating the play-off goal

2) The perseverance for creating the Chaplow goal

3) The day you tore Fulham apart



Thank you all - you leave with my sincere best wishes and I hope to see you back in the club in some capacity in the future. Official Thanks Thread: Chambers | Skuse | Sears (tbc) by Swailsey Hey all,A thread to thank Luke, Cole and Freddie for their services to town over the last few years. Phil has kindly said he will bring this to their attention.All 3 were key parts of our play-off season, have given the best part of their careers to Ipswich and certainly could never be accused of giving less than 100%.It would be nice if we could keep the comments positive - the old saying of if you have nothing nice to say... would be appropriate here - it is the very least they deserve.--------------------------------------------My message:Thanks to all 3 of you for your efforts over the last few years. You were a massive part of my favorite season in 20 years and have all given me some insanely good memories.At a time where I felt disillusioned with the club after the Keane/Jewell journeyman years, your passion, commitment and honesty made me actually enjoy going to PR again.You helped create great memories which were shared with friends (some of who are no longer with us), my Dad and strangers alike.Some highlights:1) Last minute winner vs QPR2) The Noel Hunt interview3) Making me feel proud of my team again and carrying the club so well4) Actually being a bl**dy good CB, as well as playing well at RB, which is often forgotten5) Being an excellent Assistant Manager on Football Manager1) THAT goal against Cardiff2) THAT GOAL AGAINST CARDIFF3) All of the last-ditch-tracking-back-tackles when other players were out of position4) A standout debut performance5) Being an excellent scout on Football Manager1) The perseverance for creating the play-off goal2) The perseverance for creating the Chaplow goal3) The day you tore Fulham apartThank you all - you leave with my sincere best wishes and I hope to see you back in the club in some capacity in the future.

A thank you thread has been set up here, which will be passed to them. Please keep it kind :) 1

Blue_DO added 14:35 - May 10

Model pros and could never fault their effort, wish them both the very best of luck. 2

Jugsy added 14:35 - May 10

Swailsey - nice idea. Although I haven't seen it confirmed Sears is leaving? 0

rfretwell added 14:36 - May 10

Proper changing of the guard now and rightly so. Today must be a very tough day for PC as well as the players he lets go. Best wishes to Scuse and Chambo and one day we may even see them back at the helm. Stranger things have happened. 1

Edmundo added 14:36 - May 10

Sad, but good timing, especially if they're not happy with bit-part roles: would only cause friction in the squad. 1

DebsyAngel added 14:37 - May 10

Best of luck, Skuse and Chambo - both model professionals and great servants for the club. I only wish them the best. 1

Sindre94 added 14:38 - May 10

I'm not happy that Chambers is released. Terrible way to end his career with Town, in front of empty stands in a whimper of a season. 0

Suffolkboy added 14:38 - May 10

Absolutely no miserly comments due , both have acquitted themselves honourably and frequently with distinction . It’s a time to express thanks,appreciation ,good wishes and the hope that they’ll find immediate and satisfying futures ; whether that be in a continued playing role or by moving into coaching before a career in Management .

Every good wish possible to the pair ,and to their families !

COYB 0

iaintaylorx added 14:39 - May 10

Don’t care what anyone says, these two guys have been incredible!! Chambers was a fantastic captain and we should all appreciate that. Gutted he didn’t stay as a coach but maybe returns in the future as he obviously wants to play for another season or two. Same with Skuse, very underrated player on his day!



Yes, we didn’t reach what we expected with promotions etc with these guys, but they have been incredible for the club. Stories like Chambers letting Lankaster stay with him to settle into the life of a footballer shows you the type of guy he is!



Good luck lads and hopefully cross paths in the future as they deserve a proper reception for their times here! 1

PortmanTerrorist added 14:40 - May 10

Top blokes but time was right 2 years ago......if we had any better players to replace them, which we simply have not had! Not their fault they got picked and always did their best, even if that was not good enough in the end. Thanks for all and best wishes for the future 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments