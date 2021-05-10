Town Confirm Chambers and Skuse Exits
Monday, 10th May 2021 14:28
Town have confirmed that skipper Luke Chambers and midfielder Cole Skuse are leaving the club this summer.
Chambers, 35, joined the Blues on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2012 during Paul Jewell’s time as boss.
The centre-half or right-back went on to make 395 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, netting 19 times, all but a handful while wearing the captain’s armband.
Skuse, also 35, joined Town from Bristol City the following summer, also on a free transfer, and made 268 starts and 10 appearances from the bench. The pair were key members of the side which reached the Championship play-offs in 2014/15.
“Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club,” boss Paul Cook told the club site.
“Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves
“They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through.
“We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.”
The pair have both been linked with a summer move to Colchester United, along with Freddie Sears, although they may well have plenty of options in Leagues One and Two.
Photo: Matchday Images
