Town Begin Safe Standing Discussions
Tuesday, 18th May 2021 18:41
Town have revealed they are in the early stages of looking at bringing safe standing to Portman Road.
In the brochure sent out to current and recent former season ticket holders at the end of last week, the Blues say it’s something they’re in the early stages of assessing.
“Discussions have just begun at the club about introducing a rail seating area at Portman Road, possibly in time for the new season,” the brochure reads.
“It’s likely this will be trialed as a small area first, with the latest in rail seating technology installed to meet all safety requirements.
“Town will speak to supporter groups to get feedback if the project is deemed viable for 2021/22.”
While this season is a possibility, we understand it’s a long-term aim which is more likely to come to fruition in future campaigns.
Bristol City, incoming new Blues CEO Mark Ashton’s current club, announced in February 2020 their intention to introduce rail seating in areas of their South Stand at Ashton Gate from the start of the 2020/21 season, although ultimately the campaign was played without fans present.
Town's fellow League One side Shrewsbury installed rail seating at Montgomery Waters Meadow in 2018 with the initiative having been hailed as a success.
In last summer’s TWTD Questionnaire, 78.2 per cent of respondents said they were in favour of safe standing being introduced at Town, which was very much in line with results in previous years.
The Blues’ new owners have said they will be aiming to tidy up Portman Road in the short term with any more significant work likely to take place over a longer period as the club progresses.
Town are also in the process of looking at the possibility of installing giant screens in the stadium and also the FanZone, and enhancing the PA system.
The club are also aiming to revive plans to decorate the glass at the back of the Cobbold Stand with a mural paying tribute to the club’s history which were postponed due to the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the annual renovation of the pitch at Portman Road is under way.
Elsewhere, former Blues forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 30, will join Scottish Premiership Aberdeen on a two-year deal in June when his contract with his current side Livingston expires.
Photo: Matchday Images
