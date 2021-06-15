Dozzell's QPR Move Confirmed

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 16:05

Andre Dozzell’s £1 million move to Championship QPR has been confirmed, the midfielder having signed a three-year deal with an option for a further season at Loftus Road.

As previously reported, Town have confirmed that QPR triggered a buy-out clause in the contract Dozzell signed in December. While the fee is officially undisclosed, we understand that figure was £1 million with the deal also including a sell-on.

“I am buzzing and just can’t wait to get going,” Dozzell told QPR’s official website. “I have been at Ipswich since I was eight and I will always have love for the club but I felt now was the right time to take this step in my career.

“This takes me out of my comfort zone and I just think it is the right time. My dad had good years at Ipswich but I’m my own player and I think it was time for me to move on.

“I spoke to Les [Ferdinand] and the gaffer [Mark Warburton]. They sold it to me. I was aware they were tracking me for quite some time. It’s always nice to feel wanted, so it was easy for me.

“They told me how they saw me fitting into their plans and how they can improve me – obviously there are a lot of improvements to be made, so it is exciting to come and play here. This was the right step for me.”

Manager Warburton added: “We are delighted to bring Andre on board. He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for – he is young with lots of potential and he has that adaptability to his game.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park, and with how we play and adjust our formation, that is vital for us.

“We have already seen it last season with youngsters such as Sam Field, George Thomas and Chris Willock – working with the senior lads is so important for them.

“Andre comes to us on the back of a very good season with Ipswich and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”

TWTD revealed this morning that the deal had been completed having initially reported in February that the West Londoners were watching Dozzell.

Earlier this month we reported that QPR were leading the chase and then last week were closing in on his signing.

Dozzell, the son of Blues legend Jason, came through the academy at Town and went on to make 78 starts and 15 sub appearances, scoring three times, including on his debut as a 16-year-old at Sheffield Wednesday, emulating his father.

The former Copleston High School pupil was among the many players told he could leave the club this summer by manager Paul Cook.

With the former England U20 cap's previous contract up this summer, the Blues weren't in a strong position when negotiating the new terms which were agreed in December, hence the inclusion of the buuy-out clause which stipulated that if an offer of £1 million came in Dozzell could move on it he wished to do so.

As previously reported, Blackburn Rovers and Brentford have also shown interest in Dozzell.





Photo: Matchday Images

blu_dru added 16:07 - Jun 15

"Andre comes to us on the back of a very good season with Ipswich" - Which season was that? Good luck in any case 5

Tractorboy58 added 16:09 - Jun 15

Glad he has gone..some ability but lazy and overrated -9

Rimsy added 16:10 - Jun 15

Million plus sell-on. Happy with that, at least we're not giving them away. 5

MrTown added 16:11 - Jun 15

“Andre comes to us on the back of a very good season with Ipswich and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”



I must have slept through a whole season, did we get promoted as champions? -2

LancsBlue added 16:11 - Jun 15

Really wish him luck. A very talented player who will without question have a very good career. Much as the new ITFC era excites me, I still can't help feel a certain amount of sadness in parting with Dozzell, Downes and possibly Wolfenden. 9

dyersdream added 16:14 - Jun 15

Overrated player good riddance -15

Karlosfandangal added 16:15 - Jun 15

Another million for new players and wages. Ready do hope we start signing some players as the 2 we have are not going to get us up on their own -5

billlm added 16:15 - Jun 15

Good deal for him 3 years and an option, 2

mow_the_lawn added 16:21 - Jun 15

£1m seems a bit low for trigger clause that was signed only back in December. Unless that was the only way to tie him down then. Thought we could’ve bumped that up more and always accepted a lower offer anyway. Hopefully QPR or the next club can unlock his true potential. He’ll need to show more than just good passing to progress further. 1

Juggsy added 16:24 - Jun 15

His goal highlights were brief but accurate lol 0

blueinscotland added 16:24 - Jun 15

Great deal for him. He will surely excel in a more talented team. Question the bitterness of some Town fans: it is always a sad day to see someone homegrown leave the club, and people seem to forget his age and the absolutely dreadful players he has had around him here. Excited to see where his career takes him but sad that it is no longer with Town. 7

arc added 16:27 - Jun 15

When Jason Dozzell made his debut he was the first Ipswich player younger than me, and he scored on his debut. That felt odd. Then Andre was the first Ipswich player younger than my daughter, and he scored on his debut. That felt odder.



Even on Andre's debut, I knew this day would come, probably some time around now, but I imagined we would be selling him to Liverpool for £20m and using the proceeds to make a run for the top flight. Not selling him to [bleep]ing QPR. A sad day.



Good luck, Andre. Looking forward to your son's Ipswich debut :-) 4

brassy added 16:29 - Jun 15

good luck lad all the best. 3

GatesPerm added 16:32 - Jun 15

For me, he has never really consistently positively influenced games enough but I wish him well for what is a very pivotal moment in his career.



It will be really interesting to see whether he can establish himself as a regular in a Championship side. 0

Suffolkboy added 16:36 - Jun 15

Nothing exciting or really positive about the manner in which he’s been utilised by the last three Mgrs( including PC ) and yet the potential is undoubted !

I hope he will develop and shine under new intelligent guidance ,and we can all reflect in the after glow of one of our own made good !

COYB 1

austractor added 16:37 - Jun 15

RIght move and in the current climate 1 mill is decent business.



Hope we get moving on bringing some more quality in, must admit I was expecting the arrivals to be faster. -1

westernblue added 16:37 - Jun 15

Probably for the best, Andre included. He is far from the finished article, but Warburton and his team have a talented young player with plenty to build on. As a side note, I have been concerned at the position our younger players have found themselves in the recent past (Dozzell, Downes, and Woolfenden, McGavin too). Lambert was not overly generous to them - in fact often the opposite, when ‘established’ players seemed to be getting off quite lightly after regularly abject performances. As for Cook, I can understand his frustrations with the team - but as for the group of youngsters I still feel that most of them should have been improvable within the ITFC system. As a club we seem to have lost the knack of getting them to the next stage. I would be delighted to see especially Woolfenden, McGavin, and Dobra able to light Portman Road up next season. 2

cat added 16:41 - Jun 15

“This takes me out of my ‘comfort zone’ and I just think it is the right time” Assuming this comment reflects life at ITFC over the past few seasons lol

On a more serious note Dozza has undoubted talent, let’s hope a change of club will liven it up.

Good luck fella. 1

Cheshire_Blue added 16:45 - Jun 15

Very lightweight with a tendency to try to make up for it with too many yellow card offences. 0

BloomBlue added 16:47 - Jun 15

Good for him, Warburton is an excellent coach he'll make Dozzell a better player as he did with a lot of the Brentford players 1

Marcus added 16:49 - Jun 15

He said it well. He had become stale and too comfortable at Town. Needs a change to progress. Good luck to him. Time to get out of Jason's shadow. 0

johnwarksshorts added 16:55 - Jun 15

Good move for him. New challenge and hopefully he will reignite his potential. 0

heathen66 added 17:01 - Jun 15

Good Luck Andre

I think this is a very good move for you.

It does however again highlight how comfortable it is / was here for a number of players (as Andre has admitted himself), many of whom have now been moved on.

Disappointed it has not worked out for him here, but that is just football

Onwards and upwards for all parties

COYB !!! 0