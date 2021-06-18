Palace Visit in Pre-Season

Friday, 18th Jun 2021 17:17 Town will host Premier League Crystal Palace in a friendly at Portman Road on Saturday 24th July (KO 3pm). The club say they will confirm whether fans will be able to attend the fixture in due course with the decision is made based on Covid-19 restrictions. The Blues’ first-team now have five fixtures which have been confirmed with a full list available here.



Photo: Matchday Images



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:30 - Jun 18

I wonder who we are selling to Palace? 1

Northstandveteran added 17:33 - Jun 18

Ooh you cynic Steve.... 0

Northstandveteran added 17:33 - Jun 18

Flynn Downes. 0

SpiritOfJohn added 17:36 - Jun 18

This will be a stern test - hope we will have enough players on board by 24th July! 0

Northstandveteran added 17:43 - Jun 18

Might not have Flynn Downes.... 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 18:01 - Jun 18

Yeah, it was a bit tongue in cheek, Northstand. 1

Northstandveteran added 18:17 - Jun 18

^😂 0

ldnj added 18:28 - Jun 18

Part of the deal then ... 0

