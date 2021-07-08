Quantcast
U23s and U18s Pre-Season Friendlies
Thursday, 8th Jul 2021 16:36

Town have released a full pre-season fixture programme for the U23s and U18s.

A number of games had previously been confirmed by the opposition clubs but a full list hasn’t been available until now.

The club will confirm whether fans are able to attend games in due course. Home matches will take place at Playford Road.

U23s
Manchester City vs Town - Saturday 17 July - 12pm
Needham Market vs Town - Wednesday 21 July - 7.45pm
Braintree Town vs Town - Tuesday 27 July - 7.45pm
Chelmsford vs Town - Wednesday 4 August - 7.45

U18s
Town vs Southend - Tuesday 13 July - 2pm
Town vs Crystal Palace - Saturday 17 July - 11am
Manchester City vs Town - Saturday 17 July - 4pm
May & Baker Eastbrook Community vs Town - Wednesday 21 July - 7.45pm
Town vs Cambridge United - Saturday 24 July - 11am
Town vs Tottenham - Saturday 24 July - 1pm
Town vs West Ham - Saturday 31 July - 11am
Felixstowe & Walton vs Town - Tuesday 3 August - 7.45pm



Photo: Matchday Images



