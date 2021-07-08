U23s and U18s Pre-Season Friendlies

Thursday, 8th Jul 2021 16:36

Town have released a full pre-season fixture programme for the U23s and U18s.

A number of games had previously been confirmed by the opposition clubs but a full list hasn’t been available until now.

The club will confirm whether fans are able to attend games in due course. Home matches will take place at Playford Road.

U23s

Manchester City vs Town - Saturday 17 July - 12pm

Needham Market vs Town - Wednesday 21 July - 7.45pm

Braintree Town vs Town - Tuesday 27 July - 7.45pm

Chelmsford vs Town - Wednesday 4 August - 7.45

U18s

Town vs Southend - Tuesday 13 July - 2pm

Town vs Crystal Palace - Saturday 17 July - 11am

Manchester City vs Town - Saturday 17 July - 4pm

May & Baker Eastbrook Community vs Town - Wednesday 21 July - 7.45pm

Town vs Cambridge United - Saturday 24 July - 11am

Town vs Tottenham - Saturday 24 July - 1pm

Town vs West Ham - Saturday 31 July - 11am

Felixstowe & Walton vs Town - Tuesday 3 August - 7.45pm









Photo: Matchday Images