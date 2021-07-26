Jacobs: I've Not Heard From Ipswich Recently
Monday, 26th Jul 2021 09:15
Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs says he’s not heard from Town recently having held talks with the Blues at the end of last month.
Jacobs played for Town manager Paul Cook at Wigan and the interest came as no shock given that history, although the 29-year-old admits he wasn't anticipating it after an injury-hit 2020/21 which was curtailed when he underwent knee surgery in April.
The former Derby man returned to friendly action on Saturday, playing the last eight minutes against Luton at Kenilworth Road.
Regarding Towns’s interest, he told the Portsmouth News: “To be fair, because I didn’t play a lot last year it was obviously surprising.
“There were talks at the time, but that happens in football. I am still contracted to this football club. Last year was frustrating in terms of me personally and I don’t think people have seen the best of me yet.
“I don’t really know what’s happening, to be honest. It’s pre-season, it materialised, talks happened, and obviously I was still coming back from injury at the time.
“I want to stay here and produce a performance that I know I can throughout the season, should I be wanted.
“Look at my age and last year, it’s one of those things, I’ve got a good relationship with the manager [Danny Cowley] and the staff here and we had a good honest chat.
“They [Ipswich] are in the same division and I know the manager down there. I think it’s one of those things that if it was going to materialise, then it would probably have been done by now.
“I’ve not heard from Ipswich recently, not since I’ve come back for pre-season. It was put a bit on the back burner and nothing really was spoken for a while, they also have different targets. I don’t really know [what’s going on], to be honest, it’s a difficult one.
“But I’m a Pompey player and it’s obviously up to me to make sure that I am producing the best version of me here.”
Rothwell-born Jacobs started his career with Northampton, during which time he had a spell on loan at Nuneaton, before joining Derby County in the summer 2012.
Two years later he moved on to Wolves following a loan spell, then spent another stint on loan at Blackpool before joining Wigan in 2015 and then Pompey in 2020. He has another year left on his contract at Fratton Park.
Photo: Matchday Images
