Jacobs: I've Not Heard From Ipswich Recently

Monday, 26th Jul 2021 09:15 Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs says he’s not heard from Town recently having held talks with the Blues at the end of last month. Jacobs played for Town manager Paul Cook at Wigan and the interest came as no shock given that history, although the 29-year-old admits he wasn't anticipating it after an injury-hit 2020/21 which was curtailed when he underwent knee surgery in April. The former Derby man returned to friendly action on Saturday, playing the last eight minutes against Luton at Kenilworth Road. Regarding Towns’s interest, he told the Portsmouth News: “To be fair, because I didn’t play a lot last year it was obviously surprising. “There were talks at the time, but that happens in football. I am still contracted to this football club. Last year was frustrating in terms of me personally and I don’t think people have seen the best of me yet. “I don’t really know what’s happening, to be honest. It’s pre-season, it materialised, talks happened, and obviously I was still coming back from injury at the time. “I want to stay here and produce a performance that I know I can throughout the season, should I be wanted. “Look at my age and last year, it’s one of those things, I’ve got a good relationship with the manager [Danny Cowley] and the staff here and we had a good honest chat. “They [Ipswich] are in the same division and I know the manager down there. I think it’s one of those things that if it was going to materialise, then it would probably have been done by now. “I’ve not heard from Ipswich recently, not since I’ve come back for pre-season. It was put a bit on the back burner and nothing really was spoken for a while, they also have different targets. I don’t really know [what’s going on], to be honest, it’s a difficult one. “But I’m a Pompey player and it’s obviously up to me to make sure that I am producing the best version of me here.” Rothwell-born Jacobs started his career with Northampton, during which time he had a spell on loan at Nuneaton, before joining Derby County in the summer 2012. Two years later he moved on to Wolves following a loan spell, then spent another stint on loan at Blackpool before joining Wigan in 2015 and then Pompey in 2020. He has another year left on his contract at Fratton Park.

ArnieM added 09:30 - Jul 26

Well Michael, if you’re still not fit and can’t even complete a Pompey ore season, do you really expect Town to contact you? We’ve had our fill of persistently injured players, and I suspect PC is not willing to take that chance on you now. Good luck with Pompey 👍 0

Monkey_Blue added 09:35 - Jul 26

In fairness ArnieM we knew all of this when we approached him and Portsmouth. It’s not like he initiated the talks. I agree the injuries last season do make him a potential risk. 4

bluewarrior added 09:46 - Jul 26

As the above posters correctly state, the injury record is clearly the issue. It’s a shame as I think he’s a very capable player and could probably make the jump up to the Championship too. Give me an injury free Jacobs over Edwards any day of the week. 1

miltonsnephew added 10:01 - Jul 26

Forget this, Town in for Conor Chaplin from Barnsley 0

Guthrum added 10:18 - Jul 26

Considering lots of options, testing the water, pushing the financial boat out where necessary. Sounds like a sensible approach to assembling a squad.



Far better than just having a wish-list, then being stuffed when they don't happen and the end of the window is nearing. 0

Europablue added 10:30 - Jul 26

I wouldn't be happy if a Town player was talking this candidly about a potential move. What is wrong with just saying that I play for this club and no comment. 0

