Cotter on Trial at Bromley

Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 20:58 Released Blues right-back Barry Cotter is on trial with Vanarama National League Bromley. The 22-year-old former Republic of Ireland U19 international was in the Ravens’ line-up alongside ex-Town midfielder Liam Trotter and one-time striker James Alabi, as they won 2-1 at Welling in a pre-season friendly this afternoon. Cotter left Town in March after just over three years at Portman Road, having made three starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 21:32 - Aug 7

Pleased he's found another club. Always thought he had a certain amount of ability but he's temperament always let him down you could say he's a bit of a loose cannon. On the subject of Cook's cast offs there was mixed fortunes Hawkins scored for Mansfield, Dozzell and Bishop were on the bench but came on for about ten minutes and Lankester failed to make the squad for Cambridge. 3

Monkey_Blue added 22:06 - Aug 7

A story that’s nothing about cook and you need to make it about how great cook’s decisions are. If I summed up this season on the basis we drew at home to the favourites to go down you’d attack me. You seem desperate to justify cook letting them go on the basis of one game. Grow up 0

