Thomas Signs Pro Deal With Tractor Girls
Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 13:13
Forward Natasha Thomas has become the latest Tractor Girl to sign a professional contract.
The 25-year-old has signed a one-year deal with an option for a further season, becoming the ninth Ipswich Town’s Women’s player to sign professional terms this summer.
Thomas joined the Blues from Lowestoft Town in October 2015 and has gone on to become the the Tractor Girls’ all-time leading scorer with 99 goals from 119 appearances.
“It feels great. After being here for five seasons now, to be handed that pro contract, it feels really good," Thomas told iFollow Ipswich.
“Football is my passion. I've always wanted to play as high as I can and better myself every game, every year, every season.”
Joe Sheehan's side face Hounslow in their first ever Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixture at Handworth Villa FC on Sunday (KO 2pm).
Photo: ITFC
