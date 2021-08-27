Cook: Injured Players Could Possibly Return Tomorrow

Friday, 27th Aug 2021 10:22 Town boss Paul Cook again kept his cards close to his chest regarding the injury situation ahead of tomorrow’s home game against AFC Wimbledon, but revealed that Sone Aluko is fit and that one or two of those who have been sidelined could return, adding that none of them has a significant problem and that Jon Nolan is making good progress. Asked whether centre-half George Edmundson will be ready to make his Blues debut, having joined Town from Rangers with a hamstring problem, Cook said: “I’m not going to debate every player, you got me there already you’ve gone from left-back to loans to everything! “I’m not going to debate every player, the squad has trained well this week with lads who are fit and available to play and we pick the team from those lads.” Cook had previously mentioned, when discussion the potential for Armando Dobra to go out on loan, that summer signing Aluko is fit again. Conor Chaplin, Toto Nsiala and James Norwood have also been among those who have been sidelines recently, also with hamstring issues, but Cook says none are serious. Last Friday, he said he expected to have a full squad training next week. “They are all injuries which will see players return very, very, very quickly, including possibly one or two tomorrow,” he said. Asked whether he won’t discuss injuries so as not to show his hand to the opposition, he said: “Football’s a game like that now. We’ve got a strong squad. I watched Wimbledon play [Northampton in the Carabao Cup] on Tuesday night. What will their team be tomorrow? I haven’t got a clue, and that’s something that you have to prepare for. “We’ll just prepare as well as we can for the game. Our injuries to Chaplin, Edmundson, Aluko, Nsiala etc, they’re all starting to clear up now, they’re all in the latter stages of their rehabilitation, which is great for us and it’s great for our supporters.” Midfielder Jon Nolan is the only player who has been out long-term having suffered a knee problem in March and then a calf injury early in pre-season. Asked about the Merseysider’s current situation, Cook said: “Jon’s been on the training ground in the last few days doing particularly well, he’s dipping in and out with the squad depending on the intensity of the sessions at the minute and, all things being equal, I think over the next few days, Jon Nolan return to training, which will be great for everyone.” Will Nolan be in his plans going forward? “As you can imagine with squads and different stuff that goes on, there’s always changes in football. There’s always changes. “At the minute we haven’t seen Jon play since I’ve been here, since I came in. Jon got injured the morning of training of the Accrington away game last year, the day I was getting the job and unfortunately for Jon with his injuries and his setbacks, we haven’t seen him play yet. “Where that leaves Jon going in to the transfer window, myself and Jon will discuss all those options and different stuff and obviously any decisions made will only be for the benefit of Ipswich Town and Jon Nolan himself. “We’re not looking to get Jon Nolan out, that’s the truth, and you have to be careful with these lads. “We very much want a united club, the dressing room. We don’t want disappointments and misery and unhappiness around the building. We’ve got a plan that means we have to win games together and together that includes a large squad of players. “Some mightn’t be playing tomorrow but will still have a massive part to play in our season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



markchips added 10:25 - Aug 27

Sounds like Nolan is staying then. Wonder how Paul will feel when he doesn't want to leave his wife and kids for the trip to Plymouth away. 0

ruds added 10:34 - Aug 27

Nolan's Phone.... "RING RING, RING RING...... HELLO Skip"

Luke Chambers " Nolo, how's that suspect calf of yours?"

JN "yeah getting there Skip, how's life down the A12?"

LC "that's what I'm calling for - fancy coming over to Colchester for 3 month, see the boys and grab a Mcflurry after - Dobs is getting a Happy Meal in over the road as we speak"

JN "Let me speak to my sisters and Agent and I'll be over in 20. Make mine a Aero one"



We'll see but a fit settled Nolan from Christmas isn't the worst idea in the world.



0

