Walton: Two Great Seasons Under Cook at Wigan

Monday, 30th Aug 2021 16:01 New Blues loan keeper Christian Walton says he’s looking forward to getting to work at Portman Road having teamed-up with his former Wigan boss Paul Cook. The Brighton glovesman, who joined Town on a season-long loan from the Seagulls earlier today, was on loan with the Latics when they carried off the League One title in 2017/18 and helped them to stay in the Championship the following season. “I had two great seasons playing under Paul,” Walton told iFollow Ipswich. “The first was in this division and we kept a good number of clean sheets and went on a really strong run on the way to promotion. “I then went back to Wigan and we had a goal of staying in the Championship and we achieved that. “I'd like to think I can bring that experience to this team. It looks like a really good balance between experience and youth in the squad and I think I'll fit into the dressing room well. “I just want to help us try and win as many games as possible and I'm looking forward to getting to work.”

Photo: ITFC



