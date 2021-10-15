Cook: Reid Would Enhance What We're Doing
Friday, 15th Oct 2021 10:18
Town boss Paul Cook says Peter Reid would enhance what's currently being done at Portman Road if the former Sunderland manager was to take on a role with the Blues.
Reid has watched the last two Town matches, Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury alongside CEO Mark Ashton and chief operating officer Luke Werhun in the directors’ box, and is in discussions regarding taking on a role with the Blues along the lines of the technical director’s position he was in at Wigan during Cook’s time in charge of the Latics.
Asked about Reid watching the match and the possibility of him taking a role at Town, Cook said: “We’re playing Cambridge tomorrow lads, come on! Give me a break!”
Quizzed directly on whether Reid, 65, is someone he wants to bring to the club, Cook said: “The same applies for Peter as it applies to everybody else when it comes to signings or recruitment or anything else, we’re a club that wants to be the best we can be.
“If a person of Peter’s experience or quality was to come into our football club, it would only enhance what we were doing.
“Again, I’m sure from our club’s point of view, when there’s an announcement to be made, there will be one and if there isn’t one to be made, then obviously there won’t.”
Questioned further on Reid’s experience and what he might bring to the club, Cook laughed: “Macauley’s a great striker scoring goals! Listen, I’ve worked with Peter before. Peter’s a proper football person, he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to any football club. If that addition was to come to Ipswich, I’m sure our supporters will be excited.”
The Town management team currently includes two Liverpool supporters, Cook and coach Ian Craney, and two Everton fans, first-team coaches Franny Jeffers and Gary Roberts. Reid would tip that balance in favour of the blue side of Merseyside.
“We’d never be outnumbered, Liverpool supporters in relation to Everton, don’t you worry about that,” Cook joked.
