Oldham FA Cup Date Set

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 11:53

Town have confirmed that the FA Cup first-round tie against League Two Oldham Athletic will take place on Saturday 6th November (KO 3pm).

The clubs have drawn one another in the FA Cup twice previously, in 1953/54 and 1963/64, both in round three.

On the first occasion the teams drew 3-3 at Portman Road - Neil Myles, Billy Reed and Tom Garneys the scorers - before the Blues won 1-0 away in the replay via a Garneys goal.

And in 1964 Town won 6-3 at home - the scoreline having been 5-2 at half-time - with Gerry Baker hitting a hat-trick and Danny Hegan two after Joe Broadfoot had given the Blues an early lead.

The most recent meeting between the sides was a 4-0 Town victory in the second tier in April 1997 when Mick Stockwell, Geraint Williams, Neil Gregory and James Scowcroft were on the scoresheet.

Tickets to November’s match will go on sale to season ticket holders from Monday at 10am.





Photo: Action Images