Morsy: Support Has Been Nothing Short of Unbelievable

Friday, 29th Oct 2021 06:00 Club captain Sam Morsy has hailed Town’s magnificent support, both at Portman Road and on the road, and admitted: “I’ve been absolutely blown away by it to be honest.” Only Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday boast bigger average home gates than the Blues’ 19,571, while it’s a similar story for the travelling supporters with the club regularly selling their entire ticket allocation for fixtures up and down the country. Midfielder Morsy added: “Right up until the very last day of the transfer window I thought I was going to be staying at Middlesbrough so I didn’t have a lot of time to look into things. “Normally, when you move from one club to another, you do a bit of homework. You’d be ringing round and doing your due diligence, but there wasn’t time for that because the move happened so fast. “The Ipswich support has been nothing short of unbelievable. I remember the Doncaster game when we went into it 21st in the league and the way the fans got behind the players was just absolutely incredible. “A few of the players have been talking to me about it and while they knew Ipswich was a big club they didn’t realise just how big. It was only when they saw and heard the support that they got it. It’s a fantastic club and it’s an honour for me to be here. “I know a lot of people were surprised when I dropped down a level from the Championship but I have no regrets. Like I said, it’s an honour to be here and I’m going to give everything to make sure we are successful. “The support has been different class and hopefully, as we give the fans more to cheer about and as we move up the league, it’s only going to get better and better as we create a fortress here at Portman Road.” Morsy’s league debut was delayed by a suspension carried over from his time at Boro but he skippered the team on his first appearance against Doncaster and has since been confirmed in the role by manager Paul Cook, who bestowed a similar honour on the player when he was in charge at both Chesterfield and Wigan.

“I’m really proud and I see it as a massive honour,” said the Egyptian international. “I’ve been privileged to captain teams in the past and it’s brilliant really. “It’s an honour and I don’t take it lightly. I’m hoping to help the club to win promotion – that was the goal when I first came in – and I will be trying to represent Ipswich Town as best I can. “I want to be the best possible captain. Like I said, when I came in and made my debut against Doncaster we were 21st in the league, so I know there’s a mountain to climb if we’re to be successful. “But I’m fully immersed in it and fully committed to the mission. I will be giving my absolute all for us to be successful this season. “I’ve been a captain before and you hope to develop and improve from one club to the next, the more experience you have in the role. The fundamentals are always the same in terms of having a winning mentality and leading by example. “Those things will never go out but as you get older you find different ways of dealing with different issues and different people, and ultimately leading is about setting a good example, helping everyone and delegating responsibilities. “It’s not just about you as a captain; it’s also about finding other leaders from within. We have people like that at this club and it’s about trying to get them to take more responsibility as well and I think that’s what we are doing, as you can see from our results and the little run of form that we’re on. The way we’re playing this is the place to be.” Asked about his relationship with manager Cook, the played continued: “When I’ve worked with him at Chesterfield and Wigan we’ve always been successful, every season bar none. “It’s a strong relationship and while things don’t always run smoothly I’ll always respect him as a manager and I think players can sometimes have too many opinions. “When the manager sends out a message you have to go with it but if I’ve got something to say he’s open as well and will listen. “I think that’s how it should be, knowing your role and your boundaries but also being able to have conversations with the manager because I think that’s when you can both benefit.” Morsy also paid tribute to teammates at both club and international levels, starting with 10-goal Town top goalscorer Macauley Bonne, who is revelling in being back in his home town on loan from Championship club QPR. “Macca has been unbelievable,” said Morsy. “He’s a local lad and loves the club, plus he’s a real handful to play against and he’s in the form of his life at the moment. He’s scoring all sorts of goals, he’s a leader and he’s a great presence in the dressing room. “There are so many players – Chappers [Conor Chaplin] and Sone Aluko for example – who are also natural leaders and they’re great for me and the others to play alongside.” And does Morsy agree with the popular consensus that his Egypt colleague Mo Salah, who is the Premier League’s leading marksman with 10 goals, is currently the best footballer in the world? “Absolutely, no doubt about it,” he said. “The level he has reached this season is incredible and it’s the same story for every season he’s been at Liverpool. “He’s got the titles to back it up – Premier League and Champions League – and this season he has just taken it up a notch to a level that’s absolutely frightening. “It’s like he is on a different planet to the rest of us and every other player in the world. I agree with those people who are saying he is out on his own as the best in the world.” Morsy already has experience of playing for Egypt at a World Cup, in Russia in 2018, and he would like nothing more than to do it again next year in Qatar. But he added: “I try not to think too much about it because I wouldn’t want to be too emotionally attached to the idea and then it doesn’t happen. “My goal is just to be at the next camp and to impress the manager when I get an opportunity. It’s a step by step thing.”

