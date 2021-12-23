Ainsworth: I've No Idea What to Expect From Town

Thursday, 23rd Dec 2021 19:20

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth admits he doesn’t know what to expect from the Blues when the Chairboys visit Suffolk next Wednesday.

The game is both sides' next fixture with their Boxing Day matches - at Gillingham in Town’s case and at home to Cambridge for Wycombe - postponed due to Covid cases in their opposition's squads.

New Town boss Kieran McKenna will be taking charge of the Blues for the first time against the Chairboys and as such Ainsworth says he’s not sure what to expect.

“We have no idea what's coming," he told the Wycombe official website. "They've got a new manager who's highly regarded in football circles, so it's very up in the air how they're going to play. But we'll be working on what we're good at.

“These are some fantastic fixtures coming up and we want them to go ahead because we'll be well up for them.”

Wycombe, who the Blues beat 4-1 at Adams Park at the start of November, are fourth in League One, seven places and 13 points ahead of Town.





