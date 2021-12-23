Ainsworth: I've No Idea What to Expect From Town
Thursday, 23rd Dec 2021 19:20
Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth admits he doesn’t know what to expect from the Blues when the Chairboys visit Suffolk next Wednesday.
The game is both sides' next fixture with their Boxing Day matches - at Gillingham in Town’s case and at home to Cambridge for Wycombe - postponed due to Covid cases in their opposition's squads.
New Town boss Kieran McKenna will be taking charge of the Blues for the first time against the Chairboys and as such Ainsworth says he’s not sure what to expect.
“We have no idea what's coming," he told the Wycombe official website. "They've got a new manager who's highly regarded in football circles, so it's very up in the air how they're going to play. But we'll be working on what we're good at.
“These are some fantastic fixtures coming up and we want them to go ahead because we'll be well up for them.”
Wycombe, who the Blues beat 4-1 at Adams Park at the start of November, are fourth in League One, seven places and 13 points ahead of Town.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
Another New Manager, Another New Gamble by Broganonthewing
Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers.
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]