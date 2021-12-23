Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ainsworth: I've No Idea What to Expect From Town
Thursday, 23rd Dec 2021 19:20

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth admits he doesn’t know what to expect from the Blues when the Chairboys visit Suffolk next Wednesday.

The game is both sides' next fixture with their Boxing Day matches - at Gillingham in Town’s case and at home to Cambridge for Wycombe - postponed due to Covid cases in their opposition's squads.

New Town boss Kieran McKenna will be taking charge of the Blues for the first time against the Chairboys and as such Ainsworth says he’s not sure what to expect.

“We have no idea what's coming," he told the Wycombe official website. "They've got a new manager who's highly regarded in football circles, so it's very up in the air how they're going to play. But we'll be working on what we're good at.

“These are some fantastic fixtures coming up and we want them to go ahead because we'll be well up for them.”

Wycombe, who the Blues beat 4-1 at Adams Park at the start of November, are fourth in League One, seven places and 13 points ahead of Town.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



OleTheKitMan added 19:44 - Dec 23
That goes for us aswell!
1

johnwarksshorts added 19:58 - Dec 23
Hoping for a double over Wycombe 🙏
0

ArnieM added 20:39 - Dec 23
Ha! We’re no longer predictable 👍👍
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 283 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021