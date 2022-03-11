McKenna: Edmundson Out For the Foreseeable Future But Morsy Back in Training

Friday, 11th Mar 2022 14:13 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that centre-half George Edmundson is out for the foreseeable future with the ankle injury he suffered during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln, but better news is that Sam Morsy took part in training today and is expected to play against Portsmouth tomorrow. Edmundson turned his ankle in the second half against the Imps and was replaced by Cameron Burgess, while Morsy later went off with a hamstring problem. Other players including Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden also appeared to pick up knocks during Tuesday’s match but remained on the field. “Mixed news really throughout the squad,” McKenna said when asked about the injury situation. “George Edmundson picked up an ankle injury which unfortunately is going to leave him out for quite some time. “We were worried that it might need surgery and be a very long-term problem. Thankfully that doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case but he’s done some quite heavy ligament damage, so he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future. “Beyond that, Sam Morsy was able to complete most of the training session today, so that was a positive, we’re hopeful that he’ll be OK for tomorrow. Edmundson ankle injury slowed down #itfc #edmundson #ankle #fridge #orwellbridge @twtduk @IpswichTownFans pic.twitter.com/geC31C34ky — Charlie (@ChazzaHatch) March 9, 2022 “Wes Burns was able to complete some of the session, didn’t complete the whole session. Again, picked up a little issue on Tuesday night but we’re going to make a call on that one tomorrow, see how he reacts to the little one that he’s done today. “Other than that, Kane Vincent-Young has had an issue all week so he hasn’t been in training but he was able to join back in with the group today, so at the moment he’s an option for us tomorrow and then we have Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards, the two more long-term injuries. “Luke’s OK, that was just a knock that he picked up in the game but he’s OK. “Luke’s injury I knew from the time I was in on Wednesday morning that it was just a knock that he’d received during the game and he was going to be fine. “We’ve had a few issues to work through this week, as every team does, a few scenarios to work through this week, we’ve still got a few that we have to work through overnight if people make the game or not but Luke was never really part of that conundrum, we were always confident that he was going to be available for Saturday.” McKenna admits Edmundson’s injury is a blow with the summer signing from Rangers having been one of the season’s top performers. “He’s been an important player for us, obviously defensively but on the ball as well with the way he distributes it and the way he carries it up the pitch,” the Northern Irishman said. “It’s a shame for him. We’re hopeful that he might play some football before the end of the season but that’s going to be very much touch and go. “He’s a loss for the group on the pitch but is also a good character off it as well, in the dressing room before games. “But, as we’ve said, we have a squad, we were always going to pick up injuries and different issues at this stage of the season, everybody does, that’s why we have a squad. “I spoke on Tuesday night, my thoughts on Cam Burgess and how he’s conducted himself and applied himself over the last couple of months that I’ve been here. “He’s been excellent really, so I’m happy for him that he’s going to get his opportunity to play on Saturday and some more games going forward very likely. “We have a strong squad, we’re ready for whatever comes our way and the boys are looking forward to Saturday and will be ready to play.”

Photo: Matchday Images



brendenward35 added 14:26 - Mar 11

Big blow for Town will make the job of reaching play offs even harder, Burgess had a good game when he came on but we are going to need to be very good to make the play offs, every player needs to be fit and working together. Wishing George a speedy and full recovery

2

Suffolkboy added 14:39 - Mar 11

A realist who’s well prepared for the ups and downs of football fates ,but takes each challenge in his stride and calmly points the way forward . Like us, obviously disappointed with the injuries , but cool and confident about the individual and collective strengths of our really strong squad .

We shall be tested ,but that’s half the fun and there seems little doubt our chaps will put in a good shift ,well motivated and well directed .

Every reason to remain positive !

COYB 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:39 - Mar 11

Do you think "foreseeable future" mean the rest of the season? 0

Blue56 added 14:40 - Mar 11

George Edmundson has had a great season, his distribution on Tuesday was first class, not once did he hoof it up the pitch, always looking to distribute. Hopefully Cameron Burgess can step up. 2-0 was flattering for Lincoln, play like that against Portsmouth and should be 3 points. 0

Len_Brennan added 14:44 - Mar 11

Could certainly have been a whole lot worse, so first thing, let's be grateful, even if Sam doesn't make it tomorrow.

With Edmondson possibly gone for the season, we need to get cover at centre half into the match day squad; which probably means Baggott. The style will change a little, but Burgess is not a bad option at all in League 1; we just don't have further options ready to step in if we lose another centre back. Presumably Thompson would move across. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:44 - Mar 11

We do seem to produce fewer self inflicted injuries and recoveries seems faster, more robust.

Good signs. 0

