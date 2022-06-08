West Ham and Southend at Portman Road in Pre-Season
Wednesday, 8th Jun 2022 13:25
West Ham and Southend will visit Portman Road during the Blues’ first-team pre-season friendly programme, while Kieran McKenna’s side will visit Needham Market, AFC Wimbledon and Millwall.
Town will make the short trip to Needham’s Bloomfields ground on Saturday 25th June (KO 1pm), then the Premier League Hammers will be at Portman Road on Tuesday 12th July (KO 7pm).
Four days later, the Blues will be at Plough Lane to take on AFC Wimbledon (KO 2.30pm), who were relegated from League One at the end of 2021/22, a double-header with ITFC Women also in action that afternoon.
A trip to the Den to face Championship Millwall and former Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski follows on Saturday 23rd July (KO 3pm), while National League side Shrimpers will visit Portman Road on Tuesday 26th July (KO 7pm).
Town’s first-team squad are due back at Playford Road for the start of pre-season training on Monday 20th June.
A number of U23s friendlies have previously been announced.
