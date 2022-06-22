John-Jules: Ipswich Style of Play Suits Me
Wednesday, 22nd Jun 2022 18:44
New signing Tyreece John-Jules says Town’s style of play was a big factor in his decision to move to Portman Road.
The 21-year-old has joined the Blues on loan for the season from parent club Arsenal.
“It’s been a busy day, but I’m excited to get started here and meet the lads,” John-Jules told iFollow Ipswich.
“I had a meeting with the manager [Kieran McKenna] and people around me only had positive things to say about the club.
“The way that Ipswich play suits me. The style of play was an important decision for me as a loan player.
“I’ve played in League One before so hopefully I’ll get used to it quickly and score some goals for the team.
“Last season was one of my worst with the injury but I’m hoping I’ll bounce back this season. I’m back fit now and ready to get going.”
Photo: ITFC
