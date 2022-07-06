Peake and Hubbard Leave Tractor Girls

Wednesday, 6th Jul 2022 12:19 Ipswich Town Women central defender Paige Peake has joined newly-promoted Southampton on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, while full-back Eva Hubbard is also leaving the club. Essex-born Peake came through the Blues’ academy and was one of a number of players to sign a professional contract last summer. The 19-year-old made her senior debut on the opening day of 2019/20 and established herself as a key player in the side with her set piece delivery an important aspect of the Tractor Girls’ armoury. In total Peake, who has won England caps at all levels from U15 to U19, made 55 appearances, scoring 19 goals. Southampton will play in Barclays Women’s Championship next season having beaten the Blues to the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division, Town eventually finishing third. Saints head of girls' and women's football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale, told her club’s official website said: “Paige is a player that I’ve admired since playing Ipswich Town last season. “She’s a fantastic addition to the squad; She brings set-piece expertise, she’s a strong defender and she reads the game really well. She’ll add absolute value and quality to this squad.” Meanwhile, full-back Hubbard is also leaving the club after six years having made 76 appearances. The 22-year-old was handed the Blues’ captaincy on an interim basis in the summer of 2020 following interim skipper Amanda Crump's pregnancy. Despite moving elsewhere to play football, Hubbard will be continuing as community development officer with the Ipswich Town Foundation. “I would like to thank the club for all they have done for me,” she told the club site. “I am hugely grateful to the staff and club for all of the opportunities I have had over the last six seasons. “However, I have decided that I will be leaving the team to focus on my career, part of which is to aid the development and progression of our female youth age groups into the WSL Academy set-up, and hopefully the first team too.”

Photos: Matchday Images/Ross Halls



Barty added 12:54 - Jul 6

Wow 19 goals from 55 appearances is superb for a central defender 0

arc added 13:01 - Jul 6

Ugh, missing out on promotion last season is really going to hurt, isn't it? With the odd system of such constricted promotion, we proved we were a good team but stuck at this level—our best players are bound to want to pursue better opportunities. Good luck, Paige—make us proud!



And good luck on the next stage too, Eva! 0

mkbobby added 13:12 - Jul 6

Met Paige and her mum at the san Siro stadium tour at the beginning of June all I can say is she is a level headed young lady who is going places good luck for the future Paige 0

mkbobby added 13:12 - Jul 6

mkbobby added 13:12 - Jul 6

IpswichToon added 13:46 - Jul 6

I wonder if anybody has ever met Paige and her Mum... 1

dangerous30 added 13:52 - Jul 6

Good luck for the future 0

Barty added 13:54 - Jul 6

Maybe at the San Siro but not sure ?? 0

