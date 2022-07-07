Downes Set For West Ham Medical
Thursday, 7th Jul 2022 10:27
Flynn Downes is reportedly set to undergo a medical at West Ham today ahead of his move from Swansea, who he joined a year ago, with the Blues set to profit from the deal.
The 23-year-old had looked set to join Crystal Palace but the Hammers, who Brentwood-born Downes supported as a boy, swooped before the Eagles were able to agree a fee with the Swans.
According to reports this morning, Downes, who left the Blues for the Swans for £1.4 million last summer, will move for an initial £9 million with the deal potentially rising to £12 million.
TWTD revealed yesterday that Town included a sell-on clause in last summer’s £1.4 million switch, which may be higher than initially anticipated with the EADT reporting that the Blues will receive 20-25 per cent of the profit the Swans make on the move.
That would see around £1.9 million due to the Blues - although in the manner of most transfers in instalments - with further cash due later along the line when milestone clauses are hit.
Town already have a significant transfer war chest this summer following last year’s takeover and, as reported earlier in the week, have lodged a £1 million bid with Leeds for left-back Leif Davis.
We understand Leicester striker George Hirst, who we revealed in May was among the frontmen interesting the Blues, is now very much a firm target.
The Hammers have held a long-term interest in Downes with TWTD having reported in March 2020 that the East Londoners were keeping tabs on the former England U19 international.
Photo: Matchday Images
