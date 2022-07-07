Downes Set For West Ham Medical

Thursday, 7th Jul 2022 10:27

Flynn Downes is reportedly set to undergo a medical at West Ham today ahead of his move from Swansea, who he joined a year ago, with the Blues set to profit from the deal.

The 23-year-old had looked set to join Crystal Palace but the Hammers, who Brentwood-born Downes supported as a boy, swooped before the Eagles were able to agree a fee with the Swans.

According to reports this morning, Downes, who left the Blues for the Swans for £1.4 million last summer, will move for an initial £9 million with the deal potentially rising to £12 million.

TWTD revealed yesterday that Town included a sell-on clause in last summer’s £1.4 million switch, which may be higher than initially anticipated with the EADT reporting that the Blues will receive 20-25 per cent of the profit the Swans make on the move.

That would see around £1.9 million due to the Blues - although in the manner of most transfers in instalments - with further cash due later along the line when milestone clauses are hit.

Town already have a significant transfer war chest this summer following last year’s takeover and, as reported earlier in the week, have lodged a £1 million bid with Leeds for left-back Leif Davis.

We understand Leicester striker George Hirst, who we revealed in May was among the frontmen interesting the Blues, is now very much a firm target.

The Hammers have held a long-term interest in Downes with TWTD having reported in March 2020 that the East Londoners were keeping tabs on the former England U19 international.





Photo: Matchday Images

CaptainAhab added 10:28 - Jul 7

Nice sell on!

Can we buy a striker now please? 1

markchips added 10:36 - Jul 7

Offer for Hirst on the horizon to spark Leicester's attention ? 0

MickMillsTash added 10:39 - Jul 7

Wow !!

Who knows what was going on at the club when we sold him but an 8 Million, 1 year increase in value is a big brown pat on Cook's slaphead.

Time to look forward, lets hope we can use the money wisely

-1

Bluearmy_81 added 11:01 - Jul 7

I know free transfers (Ladapo, Ball etc) aren't free but can we spend some money on a LWB and a FW now please!!? 2

Barty added 11:01 - Jul 7

Excellent news for us and I wish Flynn all the best but I must admit I am astounded at his current value ! 1

Monkey_Blue added 11:02 - Jul 7

I’m delighted for him and shows he was right to leave for the sake of his career. I don’t want our best players leaving, but you have to be able to stand back from being a fan and look at it from a players point of view. Also i was not a fan of Cook to put it mildly but he’s not to blame for Downes wanting to leave or what fee we got. Downes’s value has shot up because he was outstanding in a higher league. Had he stayed here he’d still be looking at another season in league one, not looking at playing in the premiership and Europe and probably earning ten times what we would be paying him. 0

Bazza8564 added 11:06 - Jul 7

Great negotiation from Mark Ashton. Again!



Strong talk of Hirst and Davis, which would make great sense and a flurry of exits on loan or sales would complete the picture.



Hopefully going to be a busy couple of weeks... 3

BossMan added 11:11 - Jul 7

Surely we can set our sights higher than Hirst ? 0