Cowley: Harness Has Championship Quality
Saturday, 16th Jul 2022 09:19
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley believes new Blues signing Marcus Harness has “Championship quality”.
The 26-year-old joined Town on a three-year deal - with the club having an option for a further season - for an undisclosed fee last night, while Joe Pigott moved to Pompey on loan for the season.
The two deals are understood not to have been linked, although it appears Town weren’t prepared to sign off the Pigott move - which had been all but done since early in the week - until the Harness switch was sorted.
“We’re sad to say goodbye to Marcus, who was a key player for us last season – both with his [12] goals and [seven] assists,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News.
“He’s someone who I think has Championship quality, but ultimately it was the right time for him to move on.
“And with only a year left on his contract, it makes good business sense for us and gives us some flexibility in further developing our squad.
“I’m sure all our supporters will join me in wishing Marcus the very best for his career and we appreciate his efforts in a Pompey shirt.”
Harness, who joined Portsmouth for £800,000 from Burton in the summer of 2019, had been linked with Championship pair Swansea and Blackburn earlier in the close season.
