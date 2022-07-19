Celina Set to Join Turkish Club KasÄ±mpaÅŸa

Tuesday, 19th Jul 2022 11:00 TWTD understands former Blues loanee Bersant Celina is close to joining Turkish side KasÄ±mpaÅŸa on loan from parent club Dijon with an option to buy. Town have been in talks with Celina, who could complete his move to the SÃ¼per Lig club as soon as today, regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell - also a loan with a view to a permanent switch - for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch but with no agreement reached. The Blues signed Marcus Harness, who can operate in similar roles to Celina, on Friday and although it was believed Town were still keen on the Kosovan international, itâ€™s understood no further contact was made following the addition of the former Pompey attacker. As revealed last week, Stoke looked to be the 25-year-oldâ€™s destination until his work permit situation caused the proposed switch to collapse. In addition to KasÄ±mpaÅŸa, another Turkish club Antalyaspor also held talks and earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would anyway have been impacted by the work permit issue. Dijon remain in French Ligue 2 and have needed Celina, who has another two years left on his contract, off their wage bill for the season ahead with the one-time Swansea man not having joined them for the start of pre-season. Celina spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player and is very much a fans' favourite at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueDouglas added 11:00 - Jul 19

B*gger 1

boroughblue added 11:03 - Jul 19

Whilst itâ€™s a bit of a shame and it will be sad to see him sign for someone else, itâ€™s not the absolute end of the world and Iâ€™m sure KMC et al will find someone of similar ability which makes more financial sense for the club.



Also partially looking forward to this saga being over, the on again off again of it all summer has become a bit exhausting ngl. So not the outcome Iâ€™m sure we wanted, but Iâ€™m glad itâ€™s done (unless thereâ€™s another weird turn). 3

BlueBlood90 added 11:04 - Jul 19

Big shame. I've been relatively happy with our business so far but I think Celina really would've been the icing on the cake. We need to go all out and get the striker McKenna wants now. 2

ITFC_Jenx added 11:05 - Jul 19

Does he need a work permit for Turkey? 0

Bobbychase added 11:07 - Jul 19

Nothing club in a very poor league. Could have been part of something exciting with us. Good luck to him 1

Bluearmy_81 added 11:09 - Jul 19

I like Celina, he's class but I'm not too disappointed. We've done well getting Harness in and have great option for the no 10 'hole.' We do still need another quality striker imho to ensure promotion though. Have a sneaking feeling McKenna may wait till January to see how the land lies though... 1

micky_1560 added 11:10 - Jul 19

ITFC_Jenx - No, he doesn't require a work permit for Turkey.



He also didn't require one for Ipswich as his current work permit allows him to play, but he does for any other English club. 0

gosblue added 11:11 - Jul 19

All the very best Santi. Youâ€™ll always be one of ours. I think we have, not better targets but ones better suited to our immediate needs. We could still be in for him as a championship club at the end of the season. Fingers crossed ðŸ¤ž 0

Ipswichbusiness added 11:12 - Jul 19

Thatâ€™s a shame as I would have loved him to re-sign for us, subject to money (I wouldnâ€™t want to blow the entire transfer budget on him!). 0

micky_1560 added 11:13 - Jul 19

Great skill and can make things happen when defences are well organised, but does tend to be out of the play quite a lot, so happy to see how the McKenna squad handles league 1 this season. 0

