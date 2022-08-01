Celina's Kasımpaşa Move Back On

Monday, 1st Aug 2022 13:28 TWTD understands former Blues loanee Bersant Celina’s loan move to Turkish side Kasımpaşa is back on and is set to be completed in the next couple of days. Celina is travelling to Istanbul make the switch to the Süper Lig side, a season-long loan from parent club Dijon with an option to buy, a fortnight after making the same trip and deciding not to make the move to the club whose average attendance last season was 2,451. Town had been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell - also a loan with a view to a permanent switch - for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch but with no agreement reached. We understand no new discussions have taken place since the 25-year-old’s previous trip to Istanbul. As revealed last month, Stoke looked to be Celina’s destination until his work permit situation caused the proposed switch to collapse. In addition to Kasımpaşa, another Turkish club Antalyaspor also held talks and earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would anyway have been impacted by the work permit issue. Interest from Rangers, who were believed to have been interested with Scottish clubs subject to an exemption regarding the work permit situation, appears to have come to nothing. Celina spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player and is very much a fans' favourite at Portman Road. Town's top target remains Leicester striker George Hirst but with Championship clubs understood to include Blackburn and Blackpool also keen.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBlood90 added 13:32 - Aug 1

What a boring saga this is turning into. I think if McKenna desperately wanted Celina then he would've been signed by now. It's also a position where we appear to be well stocked so I'm not too fussed.



All our efforts must go into signing a top quality striker before the end of the window. 14

Pencilpete added 13:34 - Aug 1

After seeing us dominate an opponent and fail

To beat them for about the 50th time in 12 months I’d have thought we’d be pushing to get Celina in because it’s clear we still lack a cutting edge 0

Nobbysnuts added 13:39 - Aug 1

This is so boring now....not interested at all..... 4

blues1 added 13:47 - Aug 1

Pencilpete. How many goals did he score last season? Half the number harness scored. And how many assists? 1 less than harness. So dont think it's such a loss, is it. Would have been happy enough for us to sign him but not in the least disappointed we won't be. 4

runningout added 13:51 - Aug 1

Good luck to Bersant from me 3

Mariner1974 added 13:56 - Aug 1

I thought we missed him greatly on saturday. Harness not remotely at the races yet. Looked well short of match fitness and game sharpness. Celina is a proper game changer. Puts alot of weight on Chaplin's shoulders without him around, if McKenna views Aluko as a 20-30 min player for us, rather than a full 90. Celina provided us with some real moments last season. Don't get why some section of fans don't see what he brings to the table. Yeh all the tricky stuff with the wages and stuff that might well be out of our hands, but on a simple footballing level, I'm sure most Ipswich fans would be excited to see him don the shirt again. 1

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 14:06 - Aug 1

He's clearly a better player than Harness - just look at their club history. But Harness will come good, he's just not at full fitness.



I'd rather we spend on a striker than a luxury AM at the moment. 1

midastouch added 14:07 - Aug 1

Feels like this has been dragging on for almost as long as a public inquiry! 0

markchips added 14:11 - Aug 1

Probably for the best as we will now focus our attention on a striker which is clearly needed to take the pressure off Ladapo.



We must remember Norwood, Pigott and Bonne all left and only one out and out replacement. John-Jules unproven at this level and not sure what he is yet. 1

Europablue added 14:22 - Aug 1

I'll be relieved when it's done and I don't have to hear any more about it. It's best to get these done or just move on. Otherwise, it's just a distraction. 0

superblues9 added 14:40 - Aug 1

Boring !! Great if we could sign him

But would of signed by now if he was coming Get a striker in and we will

Be ok 0

