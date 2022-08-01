Celina's Kasımpaşa Move Back On
Monday, 1st Aug 2022 13:28
TWTD understands former Blues loanee Bersant Celina’s loan move to Turkish side Kasımpaşa is back on and is set to be completed in the next couple of days.
Celina is travelling to Istanbul make the switch to the Süper Lig side, a season-long loan from parent club Dijon with an option to buy, a fortnight after making the same trip and deciding not to make the move to the club whose average attendance last season was 2,451.
Town had been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell - also a loan with a view to a permanent switch - for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch but with no agreement reached. We understand no new discussions have taken place since the 25-year-old’s previous trip to Istanbul.
As revealed last month, Stoke looked to be Celina’s destination until his work permit situation caused the proposed switch to collapse.
In addition to Kasımpaşa, another Turkish club Antalyaspor also held talks and earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would anyway have been impacted by the work permit issue. Interest from Rangers, who were believed to have been interested with Scottish clubs subject to an exemption regarding the work permit situation, appears to have come to nothing.
Celina spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player and is very much a fans' favourite at Portman Road.
Town's top target remains Leicester striker George Hirst but with Championship clubs understood to include Blackburn and Blackpool also keen.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]