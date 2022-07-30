Former Blues Full-Back Kenlock Joins Barrow

Thursday, 4th Aug 2022 19:15 Former Blues left-back Myles Kenlock has joined League Two Barrow having been released by Town at the end of last season. Kenlock, 25, joined the Blues' academy in 2014 and went on to make 94 first team starts and nine sub appearances without scoring a competitive goal. The South Londoner was left out of the Blues’ League One squad at the start of last season and made only two Papa John’s Trophy appearances before moving to Colchester United on loan in January, making 19 starts and one sub appearance and scoring his first three senior goals. “We want two for every position and felt we were a little short in the left back area,” Barrow manager Pete Wild told his club’s official site. “He’s a player of great quality that has played in the Championship and League One. “To bring someone of Myles’s quality to the club shows what we are trying to do here at Barrow, and once we get him up to speed in the next couple weeks, he’ll be another player fighting for another position.”

Photo: Pagepix



Bugs added 19:22 - Aug 4

Happy he's found a club. On his day he's a pretty good player at L1 level. It's just those days were too infrequent for us and where we need to be. 5

Edmundo added 19:22 - Aug 4

Good to him in football at a decent level still. Confidence is a massive factor in football, and Myles could do with it in spades. Hopefully Barrow will be a good match. 1

Millsey added 19:32 - Aug 4

All the best for the future Miles 👍👍 2

bluewarrior added 19:54 - Aug 4

I do sometimes wonder what Lambert would have achieved given the budget that Cook was given. Basically he over achieved with a side of lower L1 and L2 standard players and even Downes and Dozzell were under cooked at that stage, others were long past their sell by date. He was a much better manager than the league table shows and I can only imagine the crap he must have put up with under the Evans regime. The new ITFC is a million miles away from the likes of Kenlock. 1

ArnieM added 20:03 - Aug 4

Poor sod. Good luck Miles. 👍 0

ArnieM added 20:03 - Aug 4

Apologies..”Myles”!! 0

OwainG1992 added 20:15 - Aug 4

Good on him.

Barrow play some decent football.

Hopefully he and they do well.

I was wondering if we would have looked at that Robbie Gotts they had who ran rings around us in the cup. 0

