Former Blues Full-Back Kenlock Joins Barrow
Thursday, 4th Aug 2022 19:15
Former Blues left-back Myles Kenlock has joined League Two Barrow having been released by Town at the end of last season.
Kenlock, 25, joined the Blues' academy in 2014 and went on to make 94 first team starts and nine sub appearances without scoring a competitive goal.
The South Londoner was left out of the Blues’ League One squad at the start of last season and made only two Papa John’s Trophy appearances before moving to Colchester United on loan in January, making 19 starts and one sub appearance and scoring his first three senior goals.
“We want two for every position and felt we were a little short in the left back area,” Barrow manager Pete Wild told his club’s official site.
“He’s a player of great quality that has played in the Championship and League One.
“To bring someone of Myles’s quality to the club shows what we are trying to do here at Barrow, and once we get him up to speed in the next couple weeks, he’ll be another player fighting for another position.”
Photo: Pagepix
