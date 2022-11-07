Tractor Girls Host London Seaward in FA Cup

Saturday, 26th Nov 2022 15:41 Ipswich Town Women host London Seaward in the second round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday (KO 1pm). The Tractor Girls thrashed Luton 7-0 away at Sharpenhoe Road in their first round tie. London Seaward, previously Leyton Orient’s women’s side before reforming under their new banner, are currently fourth in FA Women’s National League Division One South-East, the fourth tier, one level below the Blues. The Blues, who beat Plymouth 5-0 last Sunday, will be looking to go on another impressive cup run having reached the quarter-finals twice in the previous three seasons before exiting at Manchester City in 2019/20 and then at home to West Ham in their first-ever live TV match last term. Reflecting on last year’s run and the tie with the Hammers, which the Super League side won 1-0, all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas, who has scored six in her last six matches including two against the Hatters in the previous round, said: “It was amazing and for us to then play on TV against West Ham was great. “Such a great atmosphere and that’s what we’re here for. A little bonus as well with the money that we can get for the club, which will help us as a women’s team. We do like an FA Cup game. “We just hope we can get the fans to come back again and watch and see what we can do and hopefully we can go a lot further in the FA Cup like we did last year.” The tie is part of an FA Cup double-header with the men’s side facing non-league Buxton at Portman Road in their second round tie later in the afternoon (KO 5pm). “It would be great if they could come to our game first and then filter out to watch the men’s game,” Thomas added. “We’d love to see everyone there. It would help us and it would be great to build that fanbase even more.”

Photo: Ross Halls



