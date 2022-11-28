Ahadme: The Team is Amazing

Monday, 28th Nov 2022 09:09 by Dave Gooderham Gassan Ahadme has paid tribute to his “amazing” teammates after grabbing his first Ipswich Town goal in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Buxton. The striker made his first start for Ipswich and took just 38 minutes to get off the mark as the League One frontrunners enjoyed comfortable progression into tonight’s FA Cup third round draw. Following a stuttering start to life in Suffolk, a foot fracture hampering him since he moved from Burton Albion in September, the 22-year-old said: “It was really good because in the beginning of my spell here, it was a bit frustrating with the injury. But today, on my first start, being able to help the team was really nice. “It has been frustrating, but now thank God I am back. I am really looking forward to keeping going. “For a striker, it is really important to have that confidence and to score that first goal. That is always the hardest point, so hopefully I can keep it going and help the team when I get the opportunity. “It was really good play from the team and a really good cross from Kyle [Edwards] and I was there to put it in the back of the net. “I would say that the team is amazing, everybody is so friendly and everybody has helped me in the team and on the staff as well. it’s been easy for me. “I have really felt the difference because teams when they play against us, especially here at Portman Road, they have 11 players behind the ball. “Everything is much harder and you have to have the kind of players that can make a difference. The service in this side is top.” The Moroccan frontman first caught the eye of Town fans when playing for Burton in the Blues' 1-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium in August and Ahadme admitted: “It was a really good game for me. We lost that game but I played really well and I think it was a key point for me coming to Ipswich Town two or three weeks after.” Ahadme also gave an insight into the type of striker he is, and wants to be, as he now looks to fully kickstart his Ipswich Town career. He said: “I try to be as mobile and active as I can in the penalty area so even if it’s in the six-yard box or my team mates stand it and I head it, I practice all types of finishing. “I like to drop more (to get the ball), but in the future I want to double up all the areas in my game. “I have played majorly with a partner. My last games, for example, for Burton I used to play upfront by myself. I have been really finding my way when I have been playing by myself. I can combine good with players.” Ipswich Town are ball number 49 in tonight’s draw - which will take place at 7pm on BBC Two - and Ahadme said he would love to have a home game against Chelsea in the third round. But when asked whether he was a fan of the Premier League giants, the striker said: “I support Real Madrid as my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo so everything started there. I especially model how hard he works, his discipline, his mindset. “Mindset is big for me. I am a really disciplined guy. I do whatever it takes to get what I want. I will keep working as hard as I can.” Away from yesterday’s FA Cup action, Ahadme admitted that he managed to watch Morocco, for whom he qualifies to play international football, take a big step towards qualification from the group stages of the World Cup, after their shock 2-0 win over Belgium. He said: “I was watching the game when we were having pre-match. I think they will get through, I hope so. They have a game against Canada which is not the hardest game in the group. Hopefully, they can do really good. “I am still a young player and I will work as hard as I can to be able to try and one day get to that international stage. It has been a really good day with us winning, Morocco winning and scoring.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Guthrum added 09:25 - Nov 28

Good stuff. Sounds like he fits in, wants to work hard and develop his flexibility as a striker. 0

