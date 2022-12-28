McKenna: We've Had Quite a Lot of Sickness in the Camp

Wednesday, 28th Dec 2022 12:57 Boss Kieran McKenna has revealed the Blues have continued to suffer illness problems ahead of Thursday’s game at Portsmouth. After the Oxford game the Blues manager said that there had been a number of players unwell ahead of the match with more players reporting problems since then. “We’ve had quite a lot of sickness in the camp,” McKenna told iFollow Ipswich. “As I said, before the [Oxford] game, we had two very unwell. “After the game, we had seven reporting symptoms. We had three players not able to come to the training ground yesterday. “It’s just about recovering as many bodies as we can. Of course, we have a training session today so we’ll see how the boys are from an illness point of view. “We’ve got players coming back from injury as well who we have to monitor very carefully to see if they are going to be ready or not. “In terms of preparation, it’s a short time span and it’s very much going to be a case of waiting to see who is available for Thursday.” Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley said following their 0-0 Boxing Day draw at Exeter that there has also been illness in their squad.

Photo: TWTD



