De Zerbi: Sarmiento Was Important For Ipswich

Saturday, 11th May 2024 17:34 Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says he has kept a close eye on Jeremy Sarmiento during his loan spell with the Blues. The Ecuadorian international made a number of big contributions as Town secured promotion to the Premier League, not least the late goals against Southampton and Leicester. In total, Sarmiento, 21, made six starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring four goals. “I followed him. I watched many games,” De Zerbi said. “He didn’t play so any games in the first XI but he was important for Ipswich. In West Bromwich [where he was on loan in the first half of the season] the same, I think. “He needs to play in a different context. He can play number 10, he can play winger but he has to play a particular type of football. “Ipswich and West Bromwich played in a good style. He can be important next season, but we have to analyse the squad, the new players, the players like Deniz Undav [who is on loan at VfB Stuttgart] if he comes back or not, I don’t know.” At the time Sarmiento joined Town in January, it was reported in Ecuador that the deal could see the forward return to the Blues on loan in the summer. However, promotion to the Premier League means Town are only able to sign two loan players ahead of 2024/25.

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 18:02 - May 11

Didn’t let any body down — but equally didn’t shine l8e OH . Still has lots to learn but does have the potential .

KM and MA will start to reveal the ‘future’ next week .

It’ll be interesting* to say the least .

COYB 0

