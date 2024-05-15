Premier League Transfer Window Dates Confirmed

Wednesday, 15th May 2024 16:22 The Premier League, in which the Blues will be taking part for the first time in 22 years next season, has confirmed its transfer window dates. The summer window opens on Friday 14th June and will close at 11pm on Friday 30th August. The January window opens on Wednesday 1st January 2025 and closes at 11pm on Monday 3rd February. A Premier League statement released today reads: “To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, La Liga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on August 30th and February 3rd respectively.” Town will learn their Premier League fixtures at 9am on Tuesday 18th June with the campaign beginning over the weekend of August 17th and ending on May 25th 2025, taking in 33 weekends, four midweek rounds of matches and one Bank Holiday. Over Christmas/New Year, teams will be allowed more rest time with no club playing within 60 hours of another fixture.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



wkj added 16:56 - May 15

Why are we posting stories about the premier league??



Oh... wait



COYB 0

Help added 17:07 - May 15

So which will come first, player announcement of fixture list 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments