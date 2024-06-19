Town Drummer to Run Half Marathon to Raise Funds For MND Charity

Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 10:15

Portman Road drummer Nathan Parris, who is also vice-chair of the official Supporters Club, is running the Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon on September 22nd to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by Blues legend Marcus Stewart.

Stewart, 51, announced that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in September 2022.

Sticksman Parris told TWTD: “I’m starting a training plan for the run from the start of July in the hope of being able to run the half marathon within a reasonable time.

“All of this is for a good cause as I’m looking to raise as much money as possible for Marcus Stewart and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.”

You can donate to Nathan via this Just Giving page.





Photo: Contributed

LeightonBuzzardBlue added 10:17 - Jun 19

Good luck Nathan :) 0