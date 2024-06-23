Sarmiento On Target Again For Ecuador

Sunday, 23rd Jun 2024 10:04 Former Town loanee Jeremy Sarmiento netted his second goal in two games as 10-man Ecuador were beaten 2-1 by Venezuela in the Copa America at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California last night. Having netted his first international goal on his birthday as the Ecuadorians beat Honduras 2-1 last Sunday, the 22-year-old gave his side the lead in the 40th minute of last night’s game, La Tri having already been reduced to 10 men following Enner Valencia’s 22nd-minute dismissal. The Venezuelans hit back in the second half Jhonder Cádiz on 64 and Eduard Bello 10 minutes later to claim the victory. When Sarmiento, who has now been capped 18 times, joined the Blues on loan in January for what was a very impressive spell, it was understood that the deal included the potential for the forward to return to Portman Road this summer. However, following the Honduras match he said he's yet to have discussions regarding his future with parent club Brighton. “I have pre-season to do, where I'll go back with Brighton. Then we'll see what happens,” he said. What a moment for Jeremy Sarmiento! 🙌



The @OfficialBHAFC man and former @IpswichTown loanee delivers a sweet strike to give Ecuador's 10 men the lead 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/VpFaNzMdZE — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) June 22, 2024

Photo: Brazil Photo Press



MK1 added 10:23 - Jun 23

Would love to see him back here next season. 0

