Where Do McKenna's Town Sit in English Football's All-Time Records?

Monday, 24th Jun 2024 13:08 by Chris Rand Most Town fans will be aware that the past couple of seasons have seen the highest points totals in the club's history, but where do these totals sit within all-time records in English football? Stats guru Chris Rand investigates. First of all, let's remind ourselves that Ipswich had only ever broken the 90-point barrier once before, back in the early fifties before ever experiencing football in the top two divisions. Recalculating the pre-1980 seasons to three points for a win, Sir Alf Ramsey's highest points total was 85 points, Sir Bobby Robson's highest was 83 and George Burley's was 87. Of course, many of the seasons under those managers were in the top division, and with only 42 matches rather than 46, but even so, the last two seasons have seen by far the highest points-per-game totals in the club's history, not just the most points: Ipswich Town highest points in a season, 1938–2023

Season Tier/Division Pos P W D L F A Pts 2022/23 3 League One 2 46 28 14 4 101 35 98 2023/24 2 Championship 2 46 28 12 6 92 57 96 1953/54 3 Third Division South 1 46 27 10 9 82 51 91 1955/56 3 Third Division South 3 46 25 14 7 106 60 89 1999/00 2 First Division 3 46 25 12 9 71 42 87 1998/99 2 First Division 3 46 26 8 12 69 32 86 1960/61 2 Second Division 1 42 26 7 9 100 55 85 2004/05 2 Championship 3 46 24 13 9 85 56 85 1956/57 3 Third Division South 1 46 25 9 12 101 54 84 1991/92 2 Second Division 1 46 24 12 10 70 50 84 1981/82 1 First Division 2 42 26 5 11 75 53 83 1997/98 2 First Division 5 46 23 14 9 77 43 83 1967/68 2 Second Division 1 42 22 15 5 79 44 81 1961/62 1 First Division 1 42 24 8 10 93 67 80 Note pre-1980 seasons have been scaled up to three points for a win. So, where do 98 points and 96 points stack up in the entire 126-season history of English football? Surprisingly highly. Lincoln City (1975/76) and Reading (2005/06) hold the all-time record with a massive 106 points. However, these sorts of totals are very rare: Plymouth's League One win in 2022/23 was only the 25th time that a club had reached the 100-point mark. Only 46 clubs in 126 seasons have reached 98 points; and only 67 have reached 96. Eagle-eyed readers may spot that Ipswich in 2022/23 became the first club in history to get 98 points and not win their division. Highest points totals in a single season in English football, 1888–2023

Season Tier/Division Pos P W D L F A Pts 1975/76 4 Fourth Division 1 Lincoln City 46 32 10 4 111 39 106 2005/06 2 Championship 1 Reading 46 31 13 2 99 32 106 1946/47 3 Third Division North 1 Doncaster Rovers 42 33 6 3 123 40 105 1998/99 2 First Division 1 Sunderland 46 31 12 3 91 28 105 2013/14 3 League One 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 46 31 10 5 89 31 103 1919/20 2 Second Division 1 Tottenham Hotspur 42 32 6 4 102 32 102 1950/51 3 Third Division North 1 Rotherham United 46 31 9 6 103 41 102 1971/72 3 Third Division 1 Aston Villa 46 32 6 8 85 32 102 1985/86 4 Fourth Division 1 Swindon Town 46 32 6 8 82 43 102 2001/02 4 Third Division 1 Plymouth Argyle 46 31 9 6 71 28 102 2009/10 2 Championship 1 Newcastle United 46 30 12 4 90 35 102 2013/14 2 Championship 1 Leicester City 46 31 9 6 83 43 102 1977/78 4 Fourth Division 1 Watford 46 30 11 5 85 38 101 1983/84 4 Fourth Division 1 York City 46 31 8 7 96 39 101 1998/99 3 Second Division 1 Fulham 46 31 8 7 79 32 101 2000/01 2 First Division 1 Fulham 46 30 11 5 90 32 101 2011/12 3 League One 1 Charlton Athletic 46 30 11 5 82 36 101 2022/23 2 Championship 1 Burnley 46 29 14 3 87 35 101 2022/23 3 League One 1 Plymouth Argyle 46 31 8 7 82 47 101 1950/51 3 Third Division South 1 Nottingham Forest 46 30 10 6 110 40 100 1954/55 3 Third Division South 1 Bristol City 46 30 10 6 101 47 100 1965/66 3 Third Division 1 Hull City 46 31 7 8 109 62 100 2002/03 3 Second Division 1 Wigan Athletic 46 29 13 4 68 25 100 2016/17 3 League One 1 Sheffield United 46 30 10 6 92 47 100 2017/18 1 Premier League 1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 106 27 100 1951/52 3 Third Division North 1 Lincoln City 46 30 9 7 121 52 99 1955/56 3 Third Division North 1 Grimsby Town 46 31 6 9 76 29 99 1970/71 4 Fourth Division 1 Notts County 46 30 9 7 89 36 99 1986/87 4 Fourth Division 1 Northampton Town 46 30 9 7 103 53 99 1988/89 2 Second Division 1 Chelsea 46 29 12 5 96 50 99 1997/98 4 Third Division 1 Notts County 46 29 12 5 82 43 99 2001/02 2 First Division 1 Manchester City 46 31 6 9 108 52 99 2014/15 3 League One 1 Bristol City 46 29 12 5 96 38 99 2015/16 4 League Two 1 Northampton Town 46 29 12 5 82 46 99 2017/18 2 Championship 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 46 30 9 7 82 39 99 2019/20 1 Premier League 1 Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 99 1929/30 3 Third Division South 1 Plymouth Argyle 42 30 8 4 98 38 98 1960/61 3 Third Division 1 Bury 46 30 8 8 108 45 98 1978/79 1 First Division 1 Liverpool 42 30 8 4 85 16 98 1982/83 4 Fourth Division 1 Wimbledon 46 29 11 6 96 45 98 1996/97 2 First Division 1 Bolton Wanderers 46 28 14 4 100 53 98 2002/03 2 First Division 1 Portsmouth 46 29 11 6 97 45 98 2004/05 3 League One 1 Luton Town 46 29 11 6 87 48 98 2017/18 3 League One 1 Wigan Athletic 46 29 11 6 89 29 98 2018/19 1 Premier League 1 Manchester City 38 32 2 4 95 23 98 2022/23 3 League One 2 Ipswich Town 46 28 14 4 101 35 98 1929/30 3 Third Division North 1 Port Vale 42 30 7 5 103 37 97 1938/39 3 Third Division North 1 Barnsley 42 30 7 5 94 34 97 1960/61 1 First Division 1 Tottenham Hotspur 42 31 4 7 115 55 97 1975/76 4 Fourth Division 2 Northampton Town 46 29 10 7 87 40 97 1980/81 4 Fourth Division 1 Southend United 46 30 7 9 79 31 97 1986/87 3 Third Division 1 Bournemouth 46 29 10 7 76 40 97 2001/02 4 Third Division 2 Luton Town 46 30 7 9 96 48 97 2007/08 4 League Two 1 Milton Keynes Dons 46 29 10 7 82 37 97 2018/19 1 Premier League 2 Liverpool 38 30 7 1 89 22 97 2020/21 2 Championship 1 Norwich City 46 29 10 7 75 36 97 2023/24 2 Championship 1 Leicester City 46 31 4 11 89 41 97 2023/24 3 League One 1 Portsmouth 46 28 13 5 78 41 97 1905/06 2 Second Division 1 Bristol City 38 30 6 2 83 28 96 1946/47 3 Third Division South 1 Cardiff City 42 30 6 6 93 30 96 1974/75 4 Fourth Division 1 Mansfield Town 46 28 12 6 90 40 96 1981/82 4 Fourth Division 1 Sheffield United 46 27 15 4 94 41 96 1992/93 2 First Division 1 Newcastle United 46 29 9 8 92 38 96 2008/09 3 League One 1 Leicester City 46 27 15 4 84 39 96 2017/18 3 League One 2 Blackburn Rovers 46 28 12 6 82 40 96 2022/23 3 League One 3 Sheffield Wednesday 46 28 12 6 81 37 96 2023/24 2 Championship 2 Ipswich Town 46 28 12 6 92 57 96 Note statistics are irrespective of total matches played! Pre-1980 seasons have been scaled up to three points for a win. Of course, teams playing 46-match seasons have a big advantage over those in divisions with fewer teams, but 46-match seasons have taken place in the third and fourth tiers since 1950, and in the second tier since 1988. It is worth taking a slight detour to account for the number of matches played and investigate the highest points per game records. It turns out that Preston's 58 points in the first season of English football, 1888/89, has never been beaten in terms of points per game, but there were only 12 clubs involved. For Manchester City to have got close to this 129 seasons later is extraordinary. Liverpool's appearances in the table 126 seasons apart is perhaps more remarkable still. Highest points-per-game in a single season in English football, 1888–2023

Season Tier/Division Pos P W D L F A Pts PPG 1888/89 1 First Division 1 Preston North End 22 18 4 0 74 15 58 2.64 2017/18 1 Premier League 1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 106 27 100 2.63 2019/20 1 Premier League 1 Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 99 2.61 2018/19 1 Premier League 1 Manchester City 38 32 2 4 95 23 98 2.58 1893/94 2 Second Division 1 Liverpool 28 22 6 0 77 18 72 2.57 2018/19 1 Premier League 2 Liverpool 38 30 7 1 89 22 97 2.55 1905/06 2 Second Division 1 Bristol City 38 30 6 2 83 28 96 2.53 1904/05 2 Second Division 1 Liverpool 34 27 4 3 93 25 85 2.50 1946/47 3 Third Division North 1 Doncaster Rovers 42 33 6 3 123 40 105 2.50 2004/05 1 Premier League 1 Chelsea 38 29 8 1 72 15 95 2.50 Note pre-1980 seasons have been scaled up to three points for a win. Finally, with Ipswich having got themselves onto the all-time highest points leaderboard in consecutive seasons, it's worth investigating how impressive that is. In the table below, I've looked at the highest points totals across two consecutive seasons for all clubs, ever. It turns out that 194 points in two seasons is the fourth-highest in history. In third place was Sunderland's regrouping to get promotion to the Premiership in 1998/99 with 105 points, after having failed to go up the previous season despite getting 90 points. The top two are even more incredible though, because they were achieved in the modern Premier League in seasons of just 38 matches. They even overlapped! I'm not sure people quite realised at the time what Manchester City and Liverpool were achieving within the context of English football history. Highest points totals across consecutive seasons in English football, 1888–2023

Total Points Season Tier/Division P W D L F A Pts 198 Manchester City 2017/18 1 Premier League 38 32 4 2 106 27 100 2018/19 1 Premier League 38 32 2 4 95 23 98 196 Liverpool 2018/19 1 Premier League 38 30 7 1 89 22 97 2019/20 1 Premier League 38 32 3 3 85 33 99 195 Sunderland 1997/98 2 First Division 46 26 12 8 86 50 90 1998/99 2 First Division 46 31 12 3 91 28 105 194 Ipswich Town 2022/23 3 League One 46 28 14 4 101 35 98 2023/24 2 Championship 46 28 12 6 92 57 96 189 Swindon Town 1985/86 4 Fourth Division 46 32 6 8 82 43 102 1986/87 3 Third Division 46 25 12 9 77 47 87 186 Notts County 1970/71 4 Fourth Division 46 30 9 7 89 36 69 1971/72 3 Third Division 46 25 12 9 74 44 62 Note statistics are irrespective of total matches played! Pre-1980 seasons have been scaled up to three points for a win. Of course, teams playing 46-match seasons have a big advantage over those in divisions with fewer teams, but 46-match seasons have taken place in the third and fourth tiers since 1950, and in the second tier since 1988. The first tier had 42 matches until 1988, but only 38 since then, which makes Manchester City and Liverpool's achievements in heading the table even more remarkable. One final observation about the table above: Ipswich have the highest total ever for a club moving up the divisions. This is noteworthy because getting a huge points total and then doing it again a division higher is arguably harder than doing it in the same division. In many ways, we have not only just experienced the most remarkable two-season performance in the club's history, but one of the most impressive in any club's history.

Tommy_ITFC added 13:26 - Jun 24

Considering the financial aspect of the game now , and the powerhouses we have competed against , I'd say very very highly 1

chilli added 13:50 - Jun 24

Fascinating. So that 53/54 season was on the old 2 points for a win system? 0

NthQldITFC added 14:10 - Jun 24

Funny, I was thinking about this (sort of) earlier and I decided that Leicester's PL win was the most extraordinary achievement I can think of in domestic football (and by some way), but our last two seasons must be close to the next best?



Of teams to do back to back promotions to Tier3 to Tier1:



Watford--(1997-1999) 88+77 = 165 points

Man City-(1998-2000) 82+89 = 171 points

N*rwich--(2009-2011) 95+84 = 179 points

Saints-----(2010-2012) 92+88 = 180 points

Towen----(2022-2024) 98+96 = 190 points



That step up in points total for us, along with the widely recognised advantages of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton last season make that 96 points a truly extraordinary achievement. 0

