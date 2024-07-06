Three Clubs Agree Philogene Terms With Hull - Report
Saturday, 6th Jul 2024 21:28
Town, Everton and Crystal Palace are all reported to have met Hull City’s requirements regarding the signing of winger Jaden Philogene with it now up to the player who he wants to join.
The Blues have made a £35 million joint-bid to the Tigers for Philogene, who they were keen on last summer, and centre-half Jacob Greaves but with the Toffees and Eagles also making approaches.
Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that all three clubs are all prepared to meet Hull’s conditions for the Londoner’s signature. The player is expected to make a decision on his destination soon.
West Ham, the 22-year-old’s former club Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United have also been linked with the former England international.
La Liga giants Barca were believed to be eyeing the forward with a view to a loan switch but Philogene says he will be moving to the Premier League.
Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.
Photo: Sipa USA
