Everton Late Move For Philogene - Reports

Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 10:08

Everton appear to be making a late play to gazump Town’s move for Hull City forward Jaden Philogene.

Earlier, it had seemed the 22-year-old’s future was close to being settled with Hull owner Acun Ilicali confirming that he expected Philogene to join the Blues along with teammate Jacob Greaves.

Now, according to widespread reports, the Toffees have made a formal £16 million offer to the Tigers with the Merseyside club understood to believe the player would prefer to join them.

Claims yesterday that Everton were the frontrunners for Philogene were dismissed by local Hull media, however, the player’s agent Ivo Camacho posted photos from the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, the Blues have agreed a deal worth £40 million plus further significant top-ups for Philogene and teammate Greaves, while it was reported elsewhere that the one-time Aston Villa youngster was set to undergo a medical at Portman Road in the next couple of days. Crystal Palace are also believed to have agreed terms with the Tigers for Philogene.

Greaves has undergone his Town medical with that side of the deal understood to be complete.





Photo: Sipa USA

Sort of players we are after this is going to happen.

More fool him if he decides Everton is the club to move him forward. id much rather Palace than Everton. (if I had to pick one of those)

Hope he likes defending then!

How does a tool like that end up representing a future Premier League footballer?!

How are they bidding £16m if we've bid £40m for both? Greaves isn't valued at £24m, is he?!

Looks like the agent trying to get a bidding war going.

Would be surprised if he picked Everton. Long way to London, and head coach not a good fit for him. But if he chooses to go elsewhere, it likely means his priorities are not in order.

More like agents wanting to up there fee %.

Does he want to play Dyche's expansive football?

eff off toffees.

Football agents are the worst

It's one thing to be in a bidding war, but clubs can't agree to a fee then suddenly turn around and say the price went up. You agree a fee, it should be binding. I'm sure it isn't legally binding, but who would do business with someone like that. There should be some reasonable framework around that dictated by the Premier League.

Like I have previously mentioned this crook of an agent needs investigating. The guy is a fraud re: Barcelona visit.what a crook. This is why JP was then quick to say one day he would like to play for Barca, instructed by his crooked agent to pretend the story thet were interested actually had legs!

I don't actually now care of he goes to Everton, like many have said...we only want players who want to be heard play for this amazing club!

I don't actually now care of he goes to Everton, like many have said...we only want players who want to be heard play for this amazing club! 3

Lets hope that hes actually there peddling Rafael Camacho the only other "real asset" he has on the books ;-)

BBC reporting this as a "reached agreement" so looks as if we are going to miss out

from a report i saw yesterday ,i think they are going to get him, hopefully we have another option to pursue, we really need to get our squad together before long so they can settle .

Who ever comes here I only want players who want to be here .Everton till there takeover goes through are a mess yes new ground been build but on un solid foundations.

Photos of him on the phone in front of the Everton badge are of a disappointed Philogene calling McKenna & saying he's just been to the Everton farm and there were no tractors in sight, just a load of donkeys running around a field, so he'll be down to Portman Road in a few hours to see some proper tractor boys.

Welcome to the BASTARD PL and the greed that underpins it ( mostly agents). I just hope the player has some common sense!

All agents for professional sport persons are out to get the best deal for their client so nothing new there. It will depend on whether or not the player just does what the agent says or has the gumption to deceide for himself which is the better prospect. Everton and Palace will be able to offer him more money I suspect and are the established Prem clubs but Id expect him to be bench fodder for Everton, more first team possibilities with Palace but definitely first team with Ipswich with the addition of McKenna as the manager. Lets hope someone sensible around him advises him in our direction !.

If this one doesn't happen what about a cheeky bid for Jack Clarke from Sunderland???

I agree that we only want players who are committed to Town. I do have some reservations about another right sided player when we already have Burns and Omari. Is it not the left where we need some bolstering. We may get Sarmiento for the season which would be good but we can't take players unless they are fully committed to us.

doesn't look like he wants to come, different motivations, we move on.

He posted the same pics 3 days ago. Who wants an agent that seems more interested in his own Profile and making himself look good?

Profile and making himself look good? 0